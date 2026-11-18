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Mohamed Yusuf, a married father of five, was brutally attacked by a passenger he picked up early Saturday morning outside Minneapolis, police and relatives confirmed. Mohamed Yusuf, the…

Mohamed Yusuf, a married father of five, was brutally attacked by a passenger he picked up early Saturday morning outside Minneapolis, police and relatives confirmed.

Mohamed Yusuf, the father of five children, was admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and remained in a coma until Monday.Image credit…GoFundMe

Minnesota police officials announced Monday that they had arrested a suspect linked to a weekend attack that left a Somali Uber driver in critical condition, an incident the man’s family described as motivated by hate.

The victim, Mohamed Yusuf, picked up a passenger headed to Hopkins, Minn., a suburb near Minneapolis, at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday, when the passenger began assaulting him, according to authorities and Yusuf’s family.

Shortly before the incident, the attacker asked for his name. When he replied that his name was Mohamed, the passenger made comments expressing hatred toward Muslims, Osman Ahmed, Yusuf’s brother-in-law, said in an interview Monday.

“‘I don’t like Mohamed,’” Mr. Ahmed said the man told his relative. “‘I don’t want that name.’”

Another family member who was speaking with Mr. Yusuf on the phone heard the exchange as the incident unfolded. The passenger then used Mr. Yusuf’s car to run him over, Mr. Ahmed said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced that Samit Apurva Patel, 25, of Hopkins, had been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree carjacking. Prosecutors said police noted that Mr. Patel appeared intoxicated, his speech was incoherent and he was highly agitated after the attack.

Mr. Yusuf, who is in his 50s and is married with five children, according to Mr. Ahmed, was being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and remained in a coma as of Monday afternoon, relatives confirmed. They urged authorities to treat the incident as a hate crime. Details of the attack emerged over the weekend in The Somali Brief, a news outlet covering the Somali-American community.

“Investigators are looking closely at all available evidence and are examining everything that may have prompted the attack, including whether bias or hatred played a role,” Brent Johnson, chief of the Hopkins Police Department, said in a statement. “Our responsibility is to follow the evidence, establish the truth and ensure that any criminal charges are based on a thorough investigation.”

In a statement issued Monday, Mary Moriarty, the elected Hennepin County attorney, said investigators were gathering evidence about what led to the incident.

“In Minnesota, what are commonly called ‘hate crimes’ are referred to as ‘bias-motivated crimes,’” Ms. Moriarty said. “Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the criminal act was motivated by bias or discrimination.”

An Uber spokesperson said Monday that the transportation company was fully cooperating with investigators and had expressed its support for Mr. Yusuf’s family.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened by the details of this horrific attack,” the company spokesperson said. “We have blocked the passenger who committed the attack from using Uber again, and we share the grief of the driver and his family as we assist police with their investigation.”

Mr. Yusuf was born in Somalia, and his family had recently moved from Rochester, Minn., to Blaine, Minn., about 17 miles north of Minneapolis, Mr. Ahmed said, adding that his brother-in-law worked full time driving for Uber.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the United States. Somalis began moving to the state in significant numbers in the mid-1990s after civil war broke out in the Horn of Africa.

The community has repeatedly been targeted by hostile comments and actions from members of the Republican Party, including President Trump and Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican who serves as House majority whip and is one of his party’s senior leaders.

While appearing this month on a podcast hosted by right-wing commentator Benny Johnson, Mr. Emmer argued that the arrival of Somalis had brought violence and conflict to Minnesota.

“It really seems as though Somalia’s civil war has come directly to the state of Minnesota,” Mr. Emmer said.

During the same podcast, Mr. Emmer verbally attacked Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who in 2018 became the first Somali American elected to Congress and whose immigration history and finances were subjected to extensive investigations by the Trump administration.

“She has said before that she is here to represent Somalia,” Mr. Emmer said. “So why doesn’t she go back to Somalia?”

A spokesperson for Mr. Emmer did not respond to a request for comment sent Monday.

In a post on social media Sunday, Ms. Omar strongly condemned the attack, noting that the political climate had played a significant role in the situation.

“The constant dehumanization and vilification of the Somali community have real and visible consequences,” Ms. Omar wrote on X. “We must unequivocally condemn this violence, and we must reject the hatred that divides our communities.”

Outside the hospital where Mr. Yusuf was being treated, members of the Somali-American community gathered Monday to express their strong feelings about the attack. Among those present was Zaynab Mohamed, a state senator representing Minneapolis who was born in Somalia.

“I have one simple question for the Somali people here: How many of you are named Mohamed or have someone named Mohamed in your family?” she said. “Nearly everyone. And there is a reason for that.”