This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The government linked its position to remarks President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud delivered in a national address on Tuesday. In that speech, he reaffirmed Somalia’s opposition to foreign intervention…

In a statement released Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was seriously concerned by what it called the UAE’s continued interference in domestic…

Somalia Threatens Legal Action Against UAE Over Alleged Domestic Interference MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has accused the United Arab Emirates of meddling in its internal affairs and warned…

Somalia Threatens Legal Action Against UAE Over Alleged Domestic Interference

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has accused the United Arab Emirates of meddling in its internal affairs and warned that it will pursue legal measures to defend the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

In a statement released Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was seriously concerned by what it called the UAE’s continued interference in domestic matters. The ministry said such conduct violated Somalia’s sovereignty.

The government linked its position to remarks President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud delivered in a national address on Tuesday. In that speech, he reaffirmed Somalia’s opposition to foreign intervention and to security arrangements made with entities operating outside the authority of the federal government.

The ministry emphasized that Somalia’s Federal Government is the country’s sole legitimate body for diplomatic representation. It urged the UAE to channel all engagement with Somalia through the federal government, in line with the United Nations Charter and international law.

Somalia stressed that its objection concerned the policies of the Emirati government, not the longstanding ties between the peoples of the two nations. The statement said the dispute should not be viewed as a rejection of those historic bonds.

The government said it would take every legal step necessary to protect Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

The warning follows mounting diplomatic friction between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi over the UAE’s role in Somalia and its dealings with regional authorities.

AXADLETM