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Video footage that later circulated on social media appeared to show the horse’s remains in a skip at the facility.

So You Are finished eighth in this month’s Melbourne Cup before developing severe colic. The horse underwent emergency surgery but was later euthanised, Baker said in a statement…

Australian trainer Bjorn Baker has spoken of his anguish after the remains of former Melbourne Cup horse So You Are were found inside a skip bin at a…

Australian trainer Bjorn Baker has spoken of his anguish after the remains of former Melbourne Cup horse So You Are were found inside a skip bin at a Sydney waste facility.

So You Are finished eighth in this month’s Melbourne Cup before developing severe colic. The horse underwent emergency surgery but was later euthanised, Baker said in a statement on Monday.

Video footage that later circulated on social media appeared to show the horse’s remains in a skip at the facility.

“Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains,” Baker said.

REC Equine Specialists, the veterinary practice that operated on So You Are before his death, apologised and said it had stopped using the contractor responsible for collecting the horse and taking it to a licensed landfill.

REC managing partner Jonathan Lumsden said the animal should have been buried without delay and treated with dignity.

“We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose ⁠the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that,” he ‌said in a statement published by Sydney newspaper the Daily Telegraph.

“What ⁠happened was ‌unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him.”

REC did not name the contractor who collected the horse’s remains for disposal.

Cleanaway, the waste management company operating the Lucas Heights landfill in southern Sydney, said the facility is licensed to receive and dispose of animal carcasses.

“The horse carcass delivered to the facility arrived in a small tipper truck, which is not permitted on the landfill tipping face for safety reasons,” a Cleanaway spokesperson said in a statement published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“In accordance with established procedures, the carcass was transferred into a skip bin ‌to enable its safe disposal at the landfill.”