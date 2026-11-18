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Malawi has been caught in a severe nationwide fuel crisis that analysts have linked to a persistent shortage of foreign exchange, falling agricultural exports and transport bottlenecks across…

“What Malawians want is for fuel to be available at every filling station, not to be told that trucks have left Dar es Salaam and are passing through…

Motorists across Malawi continue to face long searches and inflated black-market prices for fuel, despite the government allocating US$30 million for procurement. Officials have yet to provide a…

Motorists across Malawi continue to face long searches and inflated black-market prices for fuel, despite the government allocating US$30 million for procurement. Officials have yet to provide a firm date for when filling stations will be restocked.

“What Malawians want is for fuel to be available at every filling station, not to be told that trucks have left Dar es Salaam and are passing through this or that place,” a government spokesperson told the media.

Malawi has been caught in a severe nationwide fuel crisis that analysts have linked to a persistent shortage of foreign exchange, falling agricultural exports and transport bottlenecks across the region.