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Mogadishu (AX) — Mahamud Abdi Gaab, founder and first president of the self-declared Hiiraan State administration established in 2010, has died in the United Kingdom at the age…

Mogadishu (AX) — Mahamud Abdi Gaab, founder and first president of the self-declared Hiiraan State administration established in 2010, has died in the United Kingdom at the age of 76, his family announced on Wednesday.

The deceased, who was born in 1950 in Jawiil district of Somalia’s Hiiraan region, began his education by studying the Qur’an before moving to Mogadishu, where he completed his primary, middle and secondary education.

He later pursued university studies in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, earning a master’s degree in engineering, specialising in airport construction.

During his career, Gaab made significant contributions to major infrastructure projects, including the construction of an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before entering politics, he was a businessman whose company provided various services to the United Nations Operation in Somalia (UNOSOM) during the 1990s.

Gaab later played a leading role in efforts to establish an administration in Hiiraan, founding the Hiiraan State administration in 2010 and becoming its first president.

He made extensive efforts to secure full recognition for the administration, although the plan faced political and institutional obstacles, preventing it from receiving official recognition from Somalia’s central government.

His political activities formed part of broader efforts by local leaders and members of the diaspora to establish an administrative system for the region at a time when the country was experiencing severe conditions and prolonged instability.

Gaab was also widely remembered for his effective role in humanitarian relief efforts and support for the people of Hiiraan.

Following the armed conflict in 1995, he was reported to have donated $100,000 to vulnerable people in the region, becoming one of the first individuals to provide such substantial financial assistance to communities affected by the conflict.

His death brings to an end the life of a man who played a prominent role in pioneering efforts to establish an administration in Hiiraan and rebuild the community during the difficult period following Somalia’s collapse.

The deceased’s family has not yet disclosed the cause of his death and has not provided details about arrangements for his funeral.