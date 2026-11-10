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Tuesday, November 10, 2026 29 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:43
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Breaking: Somalia’s president inaugurates new Hirshabelle parliament and security ministry facilities in Jowhar
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Somalia’s president inaugurates new Hirshabelle parliament and security ministry facilities in Jowhar

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By Axadle Editorial Desk November 10, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Somali president inaugurates new Hirshabelle parliament and security ministry buildings in Jowhar
Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya oo xarigga ka jaray xarumaha cusub ee baarlamaanka iyo wasaaradda amniga Hirshabelle ee Jowhar

Mogadishu (AX) — President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Monday inaugurated new buildings for the Hirshabelle House of Representatives and the administration’s Ministry of Security in the city of Jowhar, as part of efforts to strengthen government institutions and improve public services.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hassan Sheikh praised the Hirshabelle leadership for its commitment to investing in the foundations of governance, stressing that modern facilities are particularly important for improving the administration’s work quality and state-building process.

“The construction and modernization of public institutions will greatly help government officials perform their duties efficiently and deliver quality services to the people,” the president said.

He also urged members of the Hirshabelle House of Representatives to responsibly fulfill their constitutional duties, ensuring that every decision they make fully reflects the interests and wishes of the people they represent.

President Hassan Sheikh underscored the need to preserve social unity and cohesion, calling on lawmakers to always give top priority to the public interest and the overall development of the administration.

The inauguration ceremony comes at a time when Hirshabelle is experiencing political disputes stemming from the re-election of President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe and the election of Abdifatah Hassan Afrah as vice president in October.

Some traditional elders and politicians from the Hiiraan region rejected the process through which the administration’s election was conducted, calling for broad consultations on political representation and the distribution of power in the area.

The president’s visit to the city of Jowhar came as the federal government pursues efforts and talks with the Hirshabelle leadership to resolve the outstanding political grievances.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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