 Skip to content
Tuesday, November 10, 2026 29 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:43
Muqdisho 30°C
Breaking: Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya oo xarigga ka jaray xarumaha cusub ee baarlamaanka iyo wasaaradda amniga Hirshabelle ee Jowhar
Breaking News
Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya oo xarigga ka jaray xarumaha cusub ee baarlamaanka iyo wasaaradda amniga Hirshabelle ee JowharTürkiye Extends Condolences to Egypt After Train AccidentU.S. Deports Rwandan National Over 1994 Genocide AllegationsSouth Africa Arrests Nine Zimbabweans Bound for Russia-Ukraine WarRussell Brand Jailed for 10 Years and Six Months in the UKTrump says he was “only kidding” about offering UFC boss Dana White press roleMadaxweynaha Soomaaliya oo xarigga ka jaray xarumaha cusub ee baarlamaanka iyo wasaaradda amniga Hirshabelle ee JowharTürkiye Extends Condolences to Egypt After Train AccidentU.S. Deports Rwandan National Over 1994 Genocide AllegationsSouth Africa Arrests Nine Zimbabweans Bound for Russia-Ukraine WarRussell Brand Jailed for 10 Years and Six Months in the UKTrump says he was “only kidding” about offering UFC boss Dana White press role
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

U.S. Deports Rwandan National Over 1994 Genocide Allegations

Follow
By Newsroom November 10, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
U.S. Deports Rwandan National Over 1994 Genocide Allegations

Nearly three decades after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the United States has deported alleged genocide participant Jean Léonard Teganya to Rwanda, where authorities in Kigali arrested him. The 55-year-old is accused of involvement in killings at a hospital and student dormitory in Butare.

Teganya was convicted in the United States in 2019 of immigration fraud and perjury after allegedly hiding his suspected role in the genocide. Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority said he is the eighth genocide fugitive returned to Rwanda from the US since 2007.

Although the American case centred on immigration-related offences, prosecutors introduced evidence that connected Teganya to the Interahamwe militia and alleged killings. Rwandan officials said his deportation reflects continuing international efforts to pursue accountability for crimes committed during the genocide.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,208 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.