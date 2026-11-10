U.S. Deports Rwandan National Over 1994 Genocide Allegations

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Although the American case centred on immigration-related offences, prosecutors introduced evidence that connected Teganya to the Interahamwe militia and alleged killings. Rwandan officials said his deportation reflects continuing…

Teganya was convicted in the United States in 2019 of immigration fraud and perjury after allegedly hiding his suspected role in the genocide. Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority…

Nearly three decades after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the United States has deported alleged genocide participant Jean Léonard Teganya to Rwanda, where authorities in Kigali arrested…

Nearly three decades after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the United States has deported alleged genocide participant Jean Léonard Teganya to Rwanda, where authorities in Kigali arrested him. The 55-year-old is accused of involvement in killings at a hospital and student dormitory in Butare.

Teganya was convicted in the United States in 2019 of immigration fraud and perjury after allegedly hiding his suspected role in the genocide. Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority said he is the eighth genocide fugitive returned to Rwanda from the US since 2007.

Although the American case centred on immigration-related offences, prosecutors introduced evidence that connected Teganya to the Interahamwe militia and alleged killings. Rwandan officials said his deportation reflects continuing international efforts to pursue accountability for crimes committed during the genocide.