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South Africa Arrests Nine Zimbabweans Bound for Russia-Ukraine War

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By Newsroom November 10, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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South Africa Arrests 9 Zimbabweans Headed for Russia-Ukraine War

Nine Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in South Africa over allegations that they were preparing to travel overseas to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. The suspects, aged 20 to 26, were taken into custody in Johannesburg, including five at OR Tambo International Airport and four at a hotel in Bruma.

They are being charged under South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which bars unauthorised mercenary activity. Authorities have not said whether the alleged recruits planned to fight for Russia or Ukraine, nor identified any organisations suspected of arranging their recruitment.

The arrests follow mounting concern about African nationals being drawn into the conflict. Zimbabwe has previously said that several of its citizens died after being recruited to fight for Russia, while South Africa has assisted in repatriating citizens who allegedly were deceived into joining the war.

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