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Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the new headquarters of the Somali Navy in Mogadishu, as the federal government…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the new headquarters of the Somali Navy in Mogadishu, as the federal government pursues broad efforts to strengthen the country’s maritime defense capabilities.

The modern facility is designed to meet the Somali Navy’s operational, administrative and command needs, as part of the ongoing program to rebuild and modernize the Somali National Army.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Hassan Sheikh highlighted the strategic importance of building a capable navy to safeguard Somalia’s maritime borders, protect the country’s coastline and defend its marine resources.

He said protecting Somalia’s maritime sovereignty is a national duty that requires highly trained officers and personnel, modern military equipment and comprehensive military infrastructure.

“The construction of this new headquarters is part of the Federal Government of Somalia’s ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen the Somali National Army, particularly by enhancing the capabilities of the Navy so that it can fully carry out its constitutional responsibilities to protect the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and our maritime domain as a whole,” President Hassan Sheikh said.

The president stressed that improving the Navy would enable Somalia to assert its sovereignty over its waters while strengthening its ability to respond to security threats originating at sea.

The project is part of the government’s broader plans to modernize the armed forces, with the aim of improving the military’s operational capabilities and building strong national defense institutions.

Those present at the foundation-laying ceremony included Speaker of the House of the People Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, Somali National Army Commander Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Türkiye, Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

The participation of Türkiye’s military chief came during an official visit to Mogadishu, where he also held talks with President Hassan Sheikh on strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense and security.

The government of Türkiye is a key partner playing a significant role in rebuilding Somalia’s armed forces by providing advanced training, military equipment and technical support.

The two countries have also expanded their defense relationship to include maritime security, following a formal agreement they signed in February 2024.

Somalia, which has one of the longest coastlines in Africa, stretching along the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, considers maritime security vital to protecting fishing resources, ensuring the safety of commercial shipping routes and safeguarding the nation’s broader economic interests.

The federal government has made the revival of the Navy a top priority, seeking to strengthen its capacity to protect the country’s waters and address maritime security challenges.