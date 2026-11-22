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He said delegates would return later this morning to formally approve the agreement.

"We believe that we have put forward a text which all the parties can agree upon," COP31 President Murat Kurum told a plenary session that continued late into…

Climate negotiators in Antalya, Turkey, moved closer to a final agreement after COP31 presidents Australia and Turkey unveiled a new package aimed at securing consensus on the next…

Climate negotiators in Antalya, Turkey, moved closer to a final agreement after COP31 presidents Australia and Turkey unveiled a new package aimed at securing consensus on the next steps in the global fight against climate change.

“We believe that we have put forward a text which all the parties can agree upon,” COP31 President Murat Kurum told a plenary session that continued late into the night.

He said delegates would return later this morning to formally approve the agreement.

Negotiators pushed beyond a Friday deadline, working through yesterday and into the early hours of today as they sought to resolve the most contentious issues.

Activist hold a silent protest outside the plenary hall at COP31

Mr Kurum said the latest draft addressed concerns over fossil fuels, as well as demands for greater financial support to help developing countries adapt to the effects of climate change.

The text emerged after intensive consultations involving Australia, which is leading the talks, Turkey, which is hosting the conference, and nearly 200 delegations representing some of the world’s richest, poorest, largest and smallest nations.

Read more: EU climate envoy says ‘no compromise yet’ on COP31 deal

Delegations have until 3am Irish time to submit objections to the deal, with a session scheduled for 6am Irish time to begin the approval process.

Australia, backed by Turkey, has been working to bridge the demands of countries most exposed to climate change and those whose economies rely on the production or consumption of fossil fuels.

This year’s COP is the first since the UN’s environmental body confirmed that global temperatures were on course to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, a limit countries agreed more than a decade ago to try to keep from being breached. Beyond that threshold, the risks and severity of extreme weather are expected to increase.