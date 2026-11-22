This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Ukraine has launched repeated waves of military drones at Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region this year. Some have entered Baltic airspace, raising concern that the war could spread into…

The 16 crew members aboard the Sparta II abandoned ship in lifeboats before transferring to a nearby Russian vessel. They were returning to Russia, Ilja Iljin, commander of…

A Russian cargo ship tied to the country’s military caught fire after being struck by drones in the Baltic Sea in what Finnish officials said was probably a…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

A Russian cargo ship tied to the country’s military caught fire after being struck by drones in the Baltic Sea in what Finnish officials said was probably a Ukrainian attack. The vessel later drifted into Finnish waters.

The 16 crew members aboard the Sparta II abandoned ship in lifeboats before transferring to a nearby Russian vessel. They were returning to Russia, Ilja Iljin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard, told public broadcaster Yle.

Ukraine has launched repeated waves of military drones at Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region this year. Some have entered Baltic airspace, raising concern that the war could spread into NATO territory.

“It is likely that Ukraine … is behind (the attack),” Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen told a press conference, while saying the reason for targeting the ship remained unknown.

The fire was still burning as Finland coordinated the rescue effort, with the vessel anchored in Finnish waters. Finnish authorities said Russian ships could eventually tow the damaged vessel home.

A Russian helicopter was also suspected of briefly entering Finnish airspace during the operation, Mikko Simola, commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, said.

‘War is spilling over’

Helsinki imposed temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland, saying the measures were designed to protect civilians and give authorities room to respond if drones had to be intercepted.

“The war is spilling over into our neighbouring areas. Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel.

“Ukraine has the right to fight against the aggressor,” Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on X.

Swedish fighter jets operating under Finnish command helped protect Finland’s and NATO’s territorial integrity after the incident, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Finland and Sweden are NATO’s newest members, joining the alliance in 2023 and 2024 respectively after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia’s embassy in Helsinki also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ship is under US sanctions and is connected to the Russian shipping company Oboronlogistika, according to the US Treasury Department.

Oboronlogistika says on its website that it provides logistics services for Russia’s Defence Ministry.

“At the moment, there is no confirmed information about what cargo is on board, but it cannot be ruled out that there is military materiel on board,” Iljin of the Finnish Border Guard said.

Drones shot down over Leningrad region

Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that two drones attacked a cargo ship in international waters roughly 3 nautical miles from Russia’s border.

He added that 80 drones had been destroyed over the Leningrad region overnight.

Finland’s military said last week that it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area during a broader wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the Leningrad region.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said the incident did not threaten supplies to the region.

Kaliningrad sits between Poland and Lithuania and has repeatedly emerged as a point of tension between Russia, NATO and the European Union.

Russia has previously called attacks on its commercial ships outside its territorial waters acts of terrorism and maritime piracy.

The Sparta II, a 121-metre (397-foot) Russian-flagged cargo ship owned by Oboronlogistika, departed St Petersburg yesterday, according to LSEG data.

The Gulf of Finland is a narrow section of the Baltic Sea separating Finland and Estonia that reaches eastward to St Petersburg. Gogland is located in the gulf’s eastern waters.

Streeting visit an important show of solidarity, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting shake hands in Kyiv during a visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the visit by UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting, after a heavy Russian bombardment of Kyiv this week, sent an important message of solidarity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had vowed retaliation for airstrikes that severely damaged a major bridge connecting Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, with the Krasnodar region of Russia.

Mr Zelensky rejected Mr Putin’s claim that the bridge had been used solely by civilians, saying social media searches had produced hundreds of images showing military vehicles crossing it.

The Ukrainian president also said Russia had launched another overnight attack on civilian targets in Kryvyi Rih, the industrial city where he was born. At least two people died, including a seven-year-old boy.

Both Russia and Ukraine denied intentionally striking civilian infrastructure.

Mr Streeting said Mr Putin’s use of peace rhetoric at international summits was meaningless if Russian forces continued to bomb civilian infrastructure.

He also described a reported Russian breach of Polish airspace — which Polish authorities said was probably carried out by two missiles and a drone — before military exercises yesterday for the “Coalition of the Willing” as “an outrageous provocation”.