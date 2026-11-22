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"We have breaking news - he was better than these two guys," Mr Trump said, pointing toward Mr Vance and Mr Rubio after allowing Mr Miller to speak…

Mr Trump appeared to rank Mr Miller ahead of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were standing behind him at the podium.

President Donald Trump has suggested that his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, could seek the White House in 2028, praising the longtime immigration hardliner during a briefing…

President Donald Trump has suggested that his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, could seek the White House in 2028, praising the longtime immigration hardliner during a briefing at the White House.

Mr Trump appeared to rank Mr Miller ahead of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were standing behind him at the podium.

“We have breaking news – he was better than these two guys,” Mr Trump said, pointing toward Mr Vance and Mr Rubio after allowing Mr Miller to speak during the press conference.

“Do you wanna run for president?” the president then asked.

Mr Trump also described Mr Miller – a devoted ally and key architect of the administration’s aggressive deportation campaign – as “the most powerful man in the world”.

Mr Vance had been regarded as the frontrunner, but his break with Mr Trump over the Iran war has altered the contest

The president appointed Mr Miller to succeed Susie Wiles as chief of staff on 6 November, marking the first major reshuffle after the Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the US midterm elections.

Speaking at the podium, Mr Miller praised his boss, declaring: “What President Trump has achieved over the last two years is more than any president has achieved by far in American history.”

The midterm results reshaped the early contest to become Mr Trump’s Republican successor in 2028.

Mr Vance had been widely viewed as the leading contender, but he has clashed with Mr Trump over the Iran war and said the conflict was a reason Republicans lost the midterms.

Mr Rubio’s prospects, meanwhile, have strengthened.

During the press conference, Mr Vance faced a question over whether the decision to attack Iran had been worthwhile.

He replied: “The president said he would do it again.

“My view is that my goal and my job is to support the president of the United States.”

Mr Trump also brushed aside a question asking whether Mr Vance or Mr Rubio would be the better president.

“Oh, let me give you the answer to that,” he said, laughing.