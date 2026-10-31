Somalia: A Nation Being Destroyed Twice and Leaders Who Have Learned Nothing from History

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

1991: When a precious opportunity to save the nation turned into devastation and ruin At the end of 1990 and the beginning of 1991, when the USC militia…

1991: When a precious opportunity to save the nation turned into devastation and ruin

At the end of 1990 and the beginning of 1991, when the USC militia entered Mogadishu, it took control of a functioning capital filled with operational government institutions, well-designed buildings, economic services and the key symbols demonstrating the existence of the Somali state.

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At that time, the group stood at a transitional crossroads, with two stark choices before it: to take power responsibly by establishing a system more dignified than the one it had removed, thereby saving the people and the country; or to turn the power struggle into a civil war that would uproot the foundations of statehood.

In the end, however, the situation resulted in a national catastrophe whose painful consequences are still being felt. Government institutions disappeared entirely, public assets were looted, economic infrastructure collapsed, and the Somali people were subjected to brutal killings, forced displacement, looting and large-scale abuses.

The rule of law disappeared, while Somalia’s national identity and dignity suffered severe damage. Yet the question that history will never stop asking is: Why was there no determination to save the nation over which they were competing to rule?

The leaders seeking power had a golden opportunity to lead the country and demonstrate that they were better than the system they opposed. Unfortunately, the war described as a liberation struggle turned into a civil conflict that inflicted devastating harm on the very people it claimed to serve.

That step became one of the most serious leadership failures ever to occur in Somalia’s modern history.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud: A leader facing a difficult historic test

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud belongs to the generation that witnessed the collapse of Somalia’s statehood and deeply understands the importance of preserving and saving the nation.

He was expected to learn from the lessons of that dark history by focusing on genuine reconciliation, establishing inclusive government institutions and restoring the Somali people’s trust.

Nevertheless, in light of the political disagreements, constitutional disputes, growing divisions among political leaders and concerns about the future of the country’s unity, a weighty question has emerged:

Will President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud become the leader who helped save the nation, or will history remember his presidency as the period during which Somalia’s statehood was further weakened?

This question will not be answered through political statements and attractive promises, but will be measured by the tangible legacy he leaves to the people.

Statehood is not a seat, power or personal interest

It is essential for every Somali president to understand that the presidency is not private property, unlimited power or an opportunity to suppress those whose views differ from those of the government.

The presidency is a national responsibility far greater than the individual holding office, the party to which he belongs or the political group surrounding him.

It is deeply concerning when the country’s leadership is accused of concentrating all power in a few hands, undermining the political agreements of the people or placing private interests above the public good.

Similarly, allegations concerning corruption, the misuse of public assets and the absence of genuine accountability must be addressed through justice, transparency and independent investigations.

A nation is not built through intimidation, preserved by dividing its people or governed through arrogance and factional interests; rather, nationhood rests on justice, mutual trust, unity and leadership guided by patriotic values.

Somalia’s national dignity and the character of genuine leadership

Somalia today needs leadership that restores public trust, the dignity of governance and the country’s influence on the international stage.

The dignity of the presidency does not depend on photographs with foreign leaders, frequent trips abroad or the welcoming ceremonies held at international conferences.

True dignity lies in a leader’s ability to unite his country, care for his people and protect their rights while defending the nation’s common interests and refusing to surrender its sovereign decision-making.

A president who fails to earn the trust of his people will find it extremely difficult to secure lasting national standing and dignity in the eyes of the world.

A final warning: Somalia cannot tolerate another collapse

For more than three decades, Somalia has struggled with deep destruction, civil conflict, widespread displacement, poverty and weak government institutions.

Entire generations have grown up in a country where they have not experienced complete statehood. Millions of Somalis still long for lasting peace, justice, livelihood opportunities and a future they can trust.

It is painful that the leaders expected to heal the nation’s wounds sometimes become the very people who further inflame the disputes and divisions from which the public has grown weary.

In 1991, all national institutions had collapsed; today, however, the danger is that the trust and hope invested in rebuilding the nation will be destroyed.

If the lessons of the past have been understood, it is clear that dismantling statehood is easy, while rebuilding it takes several generations, countless lives and immense resources.

Conclusion: History neither forgets nor forgives failed leadership

Somalia does not need a leader preoccupied with remaining in office for a long time. It needs leadership that understands that saving the nation is greater than any political victory achieved by an individual or a particular faction.

Responsibility for this difficult period does not rest with the president alone. It is shared by the political leadership at the federal level and the leaders of the federal member states, as well as by anyone who places personal interests above the country’s common good.

Ultimately, unless genuine change rooted in dialogue, justice, national reconciliation and political responsibility is pursued without delay, the Somali people, wherever they live, will bear the consequences of poor leadership.

History will record equally those who destroyed Somalia, those who were given the opportunity to save it but neglected that duty, and everyone who placed personal interests above the survival of their nation.

The question before the people today is not only who will lead the country tomorrow. The greater question is: What kind of Somalia will exist tomorrow, and who will bear responsibility for its future?

Praise be to God. Abdirisak Ataash