Sacdiyo Bajaaj Case Raises Free Speech Questions in Somalia

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

This opinion article examines the case of Sacdiyo Bajaaj, a Somali mother and bajaj driver who reportedly received a three-year prison sentence after publicly criticising the government. Her case raises broader questions about freedom of expression, proportional justice and whether ordinary Somali citizens can criticise those in power without fear of imprisonment.

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Every morning, Sacdiyo leaves home to drive a bajaj through the busy streets of Mogadishu. Like thousands of other low-income workers, she depends on what she earns each day to provide food, shelter and other basic necessities for her children.

Sacdiyo is also a university graduate. Yet the absence of employment opportunities in her field forced her to seek a living behind the handlebars of a three-wheeled taxi. Her story is therefore not simply about one mother or one bajaj driver. It reflects a much broader Somali reality: educated citizens unable to find suitable work, families struggling with rising living costs and workers whose incomes cannot keep pace with the price of everyday necessities.

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When fuel prices increased, Sacdiyo spoke publicly about the pressure this placed on her livelihood. Her complaint was personal, but the hardship she described was shared by many.

Higher fuel prices affect bajaj drivers immediately. They also affect passengers, traders and families who depend on affordable transportation. As transport costs rise, the price of food and other essential goods often rises with them. For people who survive on daily earnings, even a small increase can determine whether a family eats adequately or goes without.

Sacdiyo’s voice came from that economic reality—from the market, the street and the homes of ordinary citizens who rarely have direct access to political power.

From Economic Grievance to Imprisonment

After her initial complaint apparently produced no meaningful response, Sacdiyo spoke again. In remarks directed at Somalia’s leadership, she reportedly argued that she and her children possess the same Somali identity and citizenship rights as the president’s children. She also described President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s mandate in terms that were politically contentious.

According to reports concerning the case, those remarks resulted in Sacdiyo receiving a three-year prison sentence.

If those reports accurately reflect the circumstances of her conviction, the case raises serious questions about freedom of expression, proportionality and the relationship between the Somali state and its citizens.

What exactly was the offence?

Which words crossed the boundary between lawful criticism and criminal conduct?

Why was a three-year prison sentence considered necessary and proportionate?

These questions deserve clear legal answers. A citizen should not have to guess which criticism may lead to imprisonment, particularly when that criticism arises from genuine economic hardship.

Freedom of expression does not exist merely to protect praise, agreement or politically convenient speech. Governments do not require legal protections from compliments. The true test of free expression is whether citizens can question authority, criticise public policy and communicate their grievances peacefully without fearing that their words will be turned into grounds for imprisonment.

This does not mean that freedom of expression is unlimited. Laws may legitimately address direct threats, incitement to violence, defamation and other clearly defined offences. But any restriction must be established by law, applied consistently and accompanied by due process. The punishment must also be proportionate to the harm caused.

That is precisely why Sacdiyo’s case requires greater public scrutiny.

A Complaint Should Be Heard Before It Is Punished

When a low-income worker complains about fuel prices, the first response of a responsible government should be to understand the economic conditions behind the complaint.

Sacdiyo was not speaking from a position of privilege. She was describing a problem that directly affected her ability to support her children. Whether one agrees with every word she used is not the central issue. Citizens in distress do not always express themselves in carefully prepared legal or diplomatic language. Their frustration may be emotional, direct and uncomfortable.

Public officials, however, hold power. That power brings a greater responsibility to tolerate criticism—even harsh criticism—and to distinguish between an angry grievance and a genuine threat to public safety.

If Sacdiyo used offensive language, the authorities should explain why it justified criminal prosecution. If she violated a specific law, that law and the evidence supporting the conviction should be presented transparently. If the offence consisted primarily of criticising political leaders or comparing her rights with those of their families, then the reported punishment appears deeply troubling.

Imprisonment should not become the government’s answer to poverty, frustration or political embarrassment.

Who Does the Government Serve?

A government is not created to protect public officials from every uncomfortable opinion. It exists to protect citizens, uphold the law, serve the public interest and ensure that even the least powerful members of society have a meaningful way to be heard.

Sacdiyo belongs to the very population that Somali institutions should be working hardest to protect: working mothers, low-income families, unemployed graduates and citizens surviving through informal daily labour.

When people in such circumstances speak out, the state must listen not only to their words but also to the hardship behind them.

Sacdiyo may have been speaking as one woman, but the concerns she expressed extend far beyond her individual experience. She spoke for bajaj drivers whose profits disappear when fuel prices rise. She reflected the struggle of university graduates unable to find suitable employment. She gave voice to mothers working long hours to provide for their children and to families whose survival depends on what they earn each day.

When fuel becomes more expensive, these citizens feel the impact first. When food prices rise, they carry the heaviest burden. When employment opportunities disappear, they have the fewest alternatives.

Silencing such voices does not eliminate the underlying hardship. It merely pushes public frustration out of sight.

Strength Is Demonstrated Through Restraint

A strong government is not one that imprisons every citizen who speaks angrily. Strength is demonstrated through restraint, accountability and the ability to respond to criticism without treating dissent as disloyalty.

Democratic leadership requires more than elections and official institutions. It also requires a political culture in which citizens can question those who govern them. Public officials must accept that authority brings scrutiny and that criticism—fair or unfair—is part of public life.

When the state responds to peaceful complaints with severe punishment, it risks creating fear rather than public confidence. Other citizens begin to censor themselves. Journalists hesitate to investigate. Workers remain silent about their hardships. Political participation becomes limited to those willing to praise the government or those powerful enough to withstand its response.

That is not the foundation of accountable governance.

A Question Larger Than Sacdiyo

Sacdiyo Bajaaj’s story is ultimately about more than a dispute between one woman and the authorities. It forces Somalia to confront a larger question: What kind of relationship should exist between the government and the governed?

Do Somalis want a state that listens to citizens and responds to their difficulties, or one that expects silence when its policies are criticised?

Is freedom of expression protected only when speech does not inconvenience those in power, or does it also protect the right of ordinary citizens to complain peacefully?

Sacdiyo is a mother, a university graduate, a worker and a Somali citizen attempting to support her family under difficult economic conditions. If her words constituted a crime, the authorities have a responsibility to explain clearly what law she violated, what evidence was presented and why three years in prison was a proportionate punishment.

If her speech crossed a legitimate legal boundary, that boundary must be publicly understood and applied equally to everyone.

But if her principal offence was speaking openly about the hardship affecting her family and community, then her imprisonment represents something much more serious than the punishment of one individual. It sends a warning to every Somali citizen who may wish to question authority, challenge public policy or demand better treatment.

When a citizen’s grievance is treated as a crime, the essential question is no longer merely what she said.

The question becomes: Who does the government serve—the citizen or those who hold power?

The answer matters not only to Sacdiyo Bajaaj, but to every Somali who believes that citizenship includes the right to speak, question, complain and participate in shaping the future of the country.

By Ali Musa