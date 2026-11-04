HRW Calls on Burkina Faso Government to Investigate Civilian Killings

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“JNIM forces should immediately cease unlawful attacks against civilians and appropriately punish responsible commanders,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, HRW’s senior Sahel researcher. She also urged Burkina Faso’s authorities to…

HRW said fighters from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) raided a gold mining site on September 1, killing 24 people. Four days later,…

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on Burkina Faso to do more to protect vulnerable communities, investigate alleged abuses and “fairly prosecute” those responsible after a series of…

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on Burkina Faso to do more to protect vulnerable communities, investigate alleged abuses and “fairly prosecute” those responsible after a series of attacks by an Al-Qaeda-linked group left dozens of civilians dead.

HRW said fighters from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) raided a gold mining site on September 1, killing 24 people. Four days later, on September 5, an explosive device believed to have been planted by JNIM struck a motorcycle and killed three civilians, including a child.

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“JNIM forces should immediately cease unlawful attacks against civilians and appropriately punish responsible commanders,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, HRW’s senior Sahel researcher. She also urged Burkina Faso’s authorities to rapidly expand demining operations and provide greater assistance to victims of improvised explosive devices.