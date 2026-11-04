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HRW Calls on Burkina Faso Government to Investigate Civilian Killings

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By Adam Omar November 4, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 47 minutes ago 1-minute read
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HRW Demands Burkina Faso Govt Probe Civilian Killings

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on Burkina Faso to do more to protect vulnerable communities, investigate alleged abuses and “fairly prosecute” those responsible after a series of attacks by an Al-Qaeda-linked group left dozens of civilians dead.

HRW said fighters from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) raided a gold mining site on September 1, killing 24 people. Four days later, on September 5, an explosive device believed to have been planted by JNIM struck a motorcycle and killed three civilians, including a child.

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“JNIM forces should immediately cease unlawful attacks against civilians and appropriately punish responsible commanders,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, HRW’s senior Sahel researcher. She also urged Burkina Faso’s authorities to rapidly expand demining operations and provide greater assistance to victims of improvised explosive devices.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 662 published stories
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