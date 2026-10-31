Guinea-Bissau Busts Trafficking Ring Behind Fake Migration Scheme

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Police have rescued the victims, but many remain stranded in Guinea-Bissau because they lack the money to return home. Human rights organisations have warned that survivors still face…

Authorities say the victims came from Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire. Investigators allege they were defrauded, detained and coerced into recruiting additional people for fraudulent…

A police operation in Guinea-Bissau has broken up an alleged human trafficking network accused of luring about 70 people from across West Africa with false promises of jobs…

A police operation in Guinea-Bissau has broken up an alleged human trafficking network accused of luring about 70 people from across West Africa with false promises of jobs and routes to Europe. More than five suspects were arrested during the October 21 operation.

Authorities say the victims came from Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. Investigators allege they were defrauded, detained and coerced into recruiting additional people for fraudulent pyramid schemes. Some women were reportedly threatened with sexual exploitation and prostitution.

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Police have rescued the victims, but many remain stranded in Guinea-Bissau because they lack the money to return home. Human rights organisations have warned that survivors still face limited access to shelter, psychological care and financial assistance.