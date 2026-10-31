 Skip to content
Sunday, November 1, 2026 20 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:30
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: EU Naval Mission oo baaraya wararka sheegaya in markab laga leeyahay Iran lagu afduubtay xeebaha Soomaaliya
Breaking News
EU Naval Mission oo baaraya wararka sheegaya in markab laga leeyahay Iran lagu afduubtay xeebaha SoomaaliyaGuinea-Bissau Busts Trafficking Ring Behind Fake Migration SchemeExperts say the manosphere should be treated as a public health problem like smokingUS Lists Somalia’s Ports Among Those Failing Anti-Terrorism Security StandardsAqoonyahannada Soomaaliyeed oo loogu baaqay inay u istaagaan badbaadinta dalka SoomaaliyaTinubu in Saudi Arabia to Pray for Nigeria’s Peace and StabilityEU Naval Mission oo baaraya wararka sheegaya in markab laga leeyahay Iran lagu afduubtay xeebaha SoomaaliyaGuinea-Bissau Busts Trafficking Ring Behind Fake Migration SchemeExperts say the manosphere should be treated as a public health problem like smokingUS Lists Somalia’s Ports Among Those Failing Anti-Terrorism Security StandardsAqoonyahannada Soomaaliyeed oo loogu baaqay inay u istaagaan badbaadinta dalka SoomaaliyaTinubu in Saudi Arabia to Pray for Nigeria’s Peace and Stability
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Guinea-Bissau Busts Trafficking Ring Behind Fake Migration Scheme

Follow
By Adam Omar October 31, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Guinea-Bissau Busts Trafficking Ring Behind Fake Migration Scheme

A police operation in Guinea-Bissau has broken up an alleged human trafficking network accused of luring about 70 people from across West Africa with false promises of jobs and routes to Europe. More than five suspects were arrested during the October 21 operation.

Authorities say the victims came from Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. Investigators allege they were defrauded, detained and coerced into recruiting additional people for fraudulent pyramid schemes. Some women were reportedly threatened with sexual exploitation and prostitution.

- Advertisement -

Police have rescued the victims, but many remain stranded in Guinea-Bissau because they lack the money to return home. Human rights organisations have warned that survivors still face limited access to shelter, psychological care and financial assistance.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 659 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.