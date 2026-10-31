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Tinubu in Saudi Arabia to Pray for Nigeria’s Peace and Stability

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By Adam Omar October 31, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 1-minute read
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Tinubu in Saudi Arabia to Pray for Nigeria's Peace and Stability

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the lesser Hajj pilgrimage, and is expected to pray for peace, unity and stability in Nigeria.

According to the presidency, the visit will give Tinubu time for spiritual reflection and prayer for Nigeria’s continued progress. His trip comes as the country moves toward general elections, with insecurity and economic difficulties likely to feature prominently in the campaign.

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On X, Nigerians have offered mixed views on the journey. Some users have questioned the timing of the visit, citing the economic hardship and insecurity facing the country.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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