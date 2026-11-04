Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race, Becoming First Muslim Elected to U.S. Senate

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At 42, El-Sayed is the son of Egyptian immigrants and a former public health official who had never held elected office. His public-sector experience includes leading the Detroit…

El-Sayed’s win represents a landmark for Muslim representation in Washington and a significant gain for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. He will replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters,…

Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race, makes history as first Muslim elected to US Senate MICHIGAN, United States — Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in…

Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race, makes history as first Muslim elected to US Senate

MICHIGAN, United States — Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s closely contested Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, according to media projections.

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El-Sayed’s win represents a landmark for Muslim representation in Washington and a significant gain for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. He will replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters, allowing Democrats to retain control of the seat.

At 42, El-Sayed is the son of Egyptian immigrants and a former public health official who had never held elected office. His public-sector experience includes leading the Detroit Health Department and serving in public health positions across Michigan.

His rise to the Senate followed an earlier setback. El-Sayed’s 2018 campaign for Michigan governor ended in a Democratic primary defeat by a double-digit margin. He later returned to electoral politics, building a grassroots operation that resonated with younger voters and progressive activists.

Healthcare stood at the heart of his Senate campaign. El-Sayed advocated for a universal, publicly funded system through his Medicare for All proposal and promised to challenge the role of corporate money and wealthy donors in US elections.

His opposition to US policy toward Israel, including his call against American military aid, also became a defining issue. The stance helped draw progressive support while provoking criticism from political opponents and some members of his own party.

The contest unfolded amid deep political divisions and significant outside spending. Republican attacks included allegations that El-Sayed had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims he denied. Representative Haley Stevens, who had previously competed against him in the Democratic primary, endorsed Rogers shortly before Election Day.

Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent, argued that El-Sayed was too progressive for Michigan. El-Sayed, meanwhile, cast the Republican as closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

Michigan remains a fiercely competitive Midwestern state and a pivotal battleground in recent US elections. El-Sayed’s victory gives progressives a prominent new voice in the Senate as Democrats consider the party’s future approach to healthcare, economic inequality and foreign policy.

The result is also a historic breakthrough for Muslim Americans, who have long pursued stronger representation in the highest levels of the federal government.

AXADLETM