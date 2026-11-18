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DIRCO said the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations requires diplomats to conduct official business through foreign ministries. The dispute comes as relations between South Africa and Nigeria remain…

Fani-Kayode accused the Presidency of intentionally leaving out his introduction and speech from an SABC livestream. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, rejected the allegation, saying Ramaphosa had…

South Africa has reprimanded Nigeria’s newly appointed High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, after a public dispute with the Presidency over the broadcast of his credentials ceremony. The Department of…

South Africa has reprimanded Nigeria’s newly appointed High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, after a public dispute with the Presidency over the broadcast of his credentials ceremony. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) summoned Fani-Kayode, while Director-General Zane Dangor reminded him that diplomatic concerns should be channelled through the relevant foreign ministries, not raised directly with the president.

Fani-Kayode accused the Presidency of intentionally leaving out his introduction and speech from an SABC livestream. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, rejected the allegation, saying Ramaphosa had merely instructed the commissioner to take up the matter with the appropriate SABC official.

DIRCO said the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations requires diplomats to conduct official business through foreign ministries. The dispute comes as relations between South Africa and Nigeria remain strained by allegations of xenophobic attacks and the deaths of Nigerian nationals in South Africa.