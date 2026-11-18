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The prelates also condemned what they described as “alarming levels of drug trafficking and substance abuse,” warning that the crisis threatens public health, family stability and the development…

In a statement, the bishops highlighted “the damage caused by illegal and irresponsible mining,” citing polluted waterways, destroyed forest reserves, degraded farmland and mounting threats to public health.…

Ghana’s bishops have raised the alarm over the environmental destruction linked to illegal mining and the growing spread of drug trafficking, condemning both as serious social ills facing…

Ghana’s bishops have raised the alarm over the environmental destruction linked to illegal mining and the growing spread of drug trafficking, condemning both as serious social ills facing the country.

In a statement, the bishops highlighted “the damage caused by illegal and irresponsible mining,” citing polluted waterways, destroyed forest reserves, degraded farmland and mounting threats to public health. They urged the government to declare a state of emergency in the areas most severely affected by the practice.

The prelates also condemned what they described as “alarming levels of drug trafficking and substance abuse,” warning that the crisis threatens public health, family stability and the development of young people.