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Some analysts believe the report has intensified an already unsettled atmosphere, with public unease also being driven by the rising cost of living.

The speculation followed a contentious article by Liberian journalist Philbert Browne, titled “Justice or Survival: What Should the National Security Council Do When the Evidence Points to a…

Rumors that the government could arrest former President George Weah as part of an ongoing drug investigation have heightened political tensions, despite official denials that such a move…

Rumors that the government could arrest former President George Weah as part of an ongoing drug investigation have heightened political tensions, despite official denials that such a move is being planned. Authorities, however, stressed that no individual is above the law.

The speculation followed a contentious article by Liberian journalist Philbert Browne, titled “Justice or Survival: What Should the National Security Council Do When the Evidence Points to a Popular President?” In the piece, Browne outlined several hypothetical scenarios, prompting concern among members of the public, particularly Weah’s supporters.

Some analysts believe the report has intensified an already unsettled atmosphere, with public unease also being driven by the rising cost of living.