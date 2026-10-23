 Skip to content
Friday, October 23, 2026 11 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:43
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: JSP Candidate Wins Galmudug Presidential Election With 72 Votes
Breaking News
JSP Candidate Wins Galmudug Presidential Election With 72 VotesSenegal’s General Strike Continues as Walkout Enters Another DayKagame Urges Rwanda’s Youth to Prioritize Health Over AmbitionsMozambique’s President Chapo Demands Clarity on Death of First PresidentVatican says Pope Leo needs no further treatment after cancer surgeryEgypt Supports Saudi Arabia’s Defense While Opposing Attacks on YemenJSP Candidate Wins Galmudug Presidential Election With 72 VotesSenegal’s General Strike Continues as Walkout Enters Another DayKagame Urges Rwanda’s Youth to Prioritize Health Over AmbitionsMozambique’s President Chapo Demands Clarity on Death of First PresidentVatican says Pope Leo needs no further treatment after cancer surgeryEgypt Supports Saudi Arabia’s Defense While Opposing Attacks on Yemen
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

JSP Candidate Wins Galmudug Presidential Election With 72 Votes

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 23, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 14 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
JSP candidate wins Galmudug presidential election with 72 votes

Dhusamareb (AX) — Liibaan Ahmed Hassan was elected president of Galmudug on Wednesday after winning overwhelming backing from the regional parliament, extending the Justice and Unity Party’s (JSP) control following a contested electoral process.

Liibaan, the JSP candidate, received 72 of the 89 votes cast. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Diriye, who represented the Sincad political organization, won 14 votes, while three ballots were invalidated, according to results announced in Dhusamareb.

- Advertisement -

All 89 members of Galmudug’s newly elected parliament participated in the presidential vote.

Liibaan’s tally surpassed the JSP’s 67 seats in the assembly, indicating that lawmakers from outside the party also supported his candidacy.

His victory came after the JSP dominated Galmudug’s Sept. 30 parliamentary elections, securing 67 of the legislature’s 89 seats and establishing a decisive majority.

The party also captured every senior parliamentary post. Hussein Mohamed Nur became speaker, while Abdirisaaq Ahmed Ali and Mursal Abdi Adan were elected first and second deputy speakers, respectively.

The presidential vote follows months of legal challenges and political tensions surrounding Galmudug’s electoral arrangements.

Somalia’s Supreme Court overturned the results of the July 30 parliamentary election after finding violations of constitutional and electoral procedures, ordering officials to organize a new vote.

Authorities held the rerun on Sept. 30, but Towfiiq, the political organization that had challenged the initial results in court and won their annulment, was barred from taking part.

That exclusion prompted renewed concerns about the inclusiveness of the electoral process.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,920 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.