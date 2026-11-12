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Awoodda dastuuriga ah ee ku saabsan magacaabista iyo xil-ka-qaadista guddoomiyaha Maxkamadda Sare ee SoomaaliyaGambia Presidential Candidates Rush to File Nomination PapersThomas Markle Detained After Cutting Off Electronic Monitoring TagUS Confirms Withdrawal of Troops From Key Counterterrorism Base in SomaliaCPJ Says Egypt Weaponizes Law to Silence the Free PressHonduran Farmers Face Threats From Expanding Palm Oil ProductionAwoodda dastuuriga ah ee ku saabsan magacaabista iyo xil-ka-qaadista guddoomiyaha Maxkamadda Sare ee SoomaaliyaGambia Presidential Candidates Rush to File Nomination PapersThomas Markle Detained After Cutting Off Electronic Monitoring TagUS Confirms Withdrawal of Troops From Key Counterterrorism Base in SomaliaCPJ Says Egypt Weaponizes Law to Silence the Free PressHonduran Farmers Face Threats From Expanding Palm Oil Production
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Gambia Presidential Candidates Rush to File Nomination Papers

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By Adam Omar November 12, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Gambia Presidential Candidates Rush to Submit Nomination Papers

Twelve of the 18 presidential hopefuls have filed nomination papers for next month’s election, according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission. Six candidates have withdrawn, while the commission said additional contenders could submit their papers before the official deadline on November 14.

President Adama Barrow is pursuing a third five-year term in a crowded contest featuring opposition parties, political coalitions and independent candidates. The 1997 constitution imposes no presidential term limits, allowing the 61-year-old incumbent to seek another term.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 671 published stories
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