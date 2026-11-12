Gambia Presidential Candidates Rush to File Nomination Papers

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President Adama Barrow is pursuing a third five-year term in a crowded contest featuring opposition parties, political coalitions and independent candidates. The 1997 constitution imposes no presidential term…

Twelve of the 18 presidential hopefuls have filed nomination papers for next month’s election, according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission. Six candidates have withdrawn, while the commission…

Twelve of the 18 presidential hopefuls have filed nomination papers for next month’s election, according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission. Six candidates have withdrawn, while the commission said additional contenders could submit their papers before the official deadline on November 14.

President Adama Barrow is pursuing a third five-year term in a crowded contest featuring opposition parties, political coalitions and independent candidates. The 1997 constitution imposes no presidential term limits, allowing the 61-year-old incumbent to seek another term.