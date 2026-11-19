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MSF said migrants have a right to healthcare, warning that denying or disrupting treatment endangers individuals and poses broader risks to public health. The organisation urged governments to…

Protests, blockades at clinics and discriminatory treatment are damaging mental health and interrupting access to medical care, placing vulnerable people—including pregnant women and children—at heightened risk.

Rising anti-migrant hostility and tightening immigration policies in the United Kingdom and South Africa are leaving migrants, refugees and asylum seekers exposed to violence, intimidation and obstacles to…

Rising anti-migrant hostility and tightening immigration policies in the United Kingdom and South Africa are leaving migrants, refugees and asylum seekers exposed to violence, intimidation and obstacles to essential healthcare, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned.

Protests, blockades at clinics and discriminatory treatment are damaging mental health and interrupting access to medical care, placing vulnerable people—including pregnant women and children—at heightened risk.

MSF said migrants have a right to healthcare, warning that denying or disrupting treatment endangers individuals and poses broader risks to public health. The organisation urged governments to protect people on the move and guarantee safe, dignified access to medical services.