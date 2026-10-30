Misinformation Puts Health Workers Treating Ebola at Risk

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Peter Kenny reports for allAfrica that the head of the International Council of Nurses has cautioned that misinformation can have deadly consequences for health workers, following the killing…

Peter Kenny reports for allAfrica that the head of the International Council of Nurses has cautioned that misinformation can have deadly consequences for health workers, following the killing of a nurse in the Democratic Republic of Congo who was responding to an Ebola case.