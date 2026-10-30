Peter Kenny reports for allAfrica that the head of the International Council of Nurses has cautioned that misinformation can have deadly consequences for health workers, following the killing of a nurse in the Democratic Republic of Congo who was responding to an Ebola case.
Axadle Newsroom Central-Africa News English
Misinformation Puts Health Workers Treating Ebola at Risk
Follow
Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 1-minute read
How do you rate this story?
Direct News Delivery 75K+ Followers
Kala Soco Wararkii Ugu Dambeeyay WhatsApp & Telegram
Hel wararka degdegga ah, falanqeynta siyaasadda, iyo muuqaallada tooska ah adigoon seegin.