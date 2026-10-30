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Misinformation Puts Health Workers Treating Ebola at Risk

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By Newsroom October 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
How Misinformation is Endangering Health Workers Treating Ebola

Peter Kenny reports for allAfrica that the head of the International Council of Nurses has cautioned that misinformation can have deadly consequences for health workers, following the killing of a nurse in the Democratic Republic of Congo who was responding to an Ebola case.

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