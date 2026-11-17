This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also denounced the proposal, casting doubt on both its humanitarian credentials and its practical effectiveness. The five participating countries say the arrangement…

Under the proposed scheme, those sent to the centre could either settle in Rwanda or return to their countries of origin. The facility would initially target single men…

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are preparing to open a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda in 2027, seeking to accelerate the removal of people who have…

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are preparing to open a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda in 2027, seeking to accelerate the removal of people who have no remaining legal right to stay in their territories.

Under the proposed scheme, those sent to the centre could either settle in Rwanda or return to their countries of origin. The facility would initially target single men and could house roughly 100 people. Human rights organisations have condemned the plan, citing concerns about migrants’ safety and Rwanda’s human rights record.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also denounced the proposal, casting doubt on both its humanitarian credentials and its practical effectiveness. The five participating countries say the arrangement will comply with European Union and international law.