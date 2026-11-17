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The latest arrivals have intensified a migration crisis in the Canary Islands, located roughly 100 kilometers from the African coast at their nearest point. Still, the number of…

Nearly 1,600 migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands on Saturday, with most arriving aboard more than a dozen fishing boats, Spanish media reported, citing figures from the country’s Maritime…

Nearly 1,600 migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands on Saturday, with most arriving aboard more than a dozen fishing boats, Spanish media reported, citing figures from the country’s Maritime Safety and Rescue Society. The migrants were reportedly from West African nations, including Senegal, Gambia and Guinea.

The latest arrivals have intensified a migration crisis in the Canary Islands, located roughly 100 kilometers from the African coast at their nearest point. Still, the number of arrivals between January and October 31 was 5.5% lower than during the same period last year. The surge comes after a comparable crisis in late July in Ceuta, another Spanish territory, when an estimated 80,000 people—mostly young Moroccan men—crossed from neighboring Morocco.