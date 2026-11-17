Seventeen people were killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Police said the incidents were unrelated and have launched manhunts for those responsible.

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Police say the attacks are unrelated and are searching for suspects.

The victims included eight men in a minibus near Pietermaritzburg and nine people in a shack near Pretoria.

Two separate shootings in South Africa have killed 17 people.

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PRETORIA, South Africa — Seventeen people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, police said, triggering manhunts for the perpetrators as investigators work to establish possible motives.

The attacks occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces and were not believed to be connected, police said.

Eight men found dead near Pietermaritzburg

In KwaZulu-Natal, eight men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a minibus outside Pietermaritzburg.

Police have not said who was responsible for the shooting or what may have prompted the attack. Investigators are searching for those involved.

Nine killed in shack near Pretoria

In a separate incident, six men and three women were shot dead inside a shack in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

Residents initially believed the sound of gunfire was thunder and lightning, according to information from the scene.

Police said the Gauteng attack was unrelated to the killings outside Pietermaritzburg. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Concern over gun violence

The killings add to concern over gun violence and organised crime in South Africa, where authorities are facing renewed pressure to identify those behind a series of deadly attacks.

Investigators have yet to establish motives in either of the latest shootings. In September, 28 people were killed in two separate cases.

Police are continuing their investigations and searching for the suspects in both incidents.