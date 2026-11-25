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The report listed North Western State of Somalia’s contested international status and broader regional security concerns among the main obstacles to investment, banking and trade. It specifically cited…

At the same time, Washington said it maintains a positive and constructive relationship with North Western State of Somalia’s authorities and continues to examine opportunities for deeper engagement…

WASHINGTON — The United States has again affirmed its recognition of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, making clear that its position also covers the breakaway region of North…

WASHINGTON — The United States has again affirmed its recognition of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, making clear that its position also covers the breakaway region of North Western State of Somalia, according to a report submitted to Congress.

At the same time, Washington said it maintains a positive and constructive relationship with North Western State of Somalia’s authorities and continues to examine opportunities for deeper engagement with the self-declared republic.

The report listed North Western State of Somalia’s contested international status and broader regional security concerns among the main obstacles to investment, banking and trade. It specifically cited the territory’s refusal to work with Somalia’s federal government.

Potential areas for U.S. cooperation with North Western State of Somalia include security, infrastructure, trade and economic development, the document said.

The statement comes as diplomatic tensions over North Western State of Somalia’s status intensify and regional powers compete for influence in the strategically significant Horn of Africa.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of the central government. Since then, it has operated its own administration, security forces and institutions, but it has not won broad international recognition as an independent state.

Somalia’s federal government regards North Western State of Somalia as an integral part of the country and has consistently rejected international steps that could be seen as acknowledging its independence.

Washington has maintained ties with North Western State of Somalia’s authorities while continuing to recognize Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The latest report highlights the U.S. effort to engage with North Western State of Somalia without altering its formal position on Somalia’s sovereignty.

It also identifies possible avenues for economic and security cooperation, while offering no timeline for new agreements or initiatives.

AXADLETM