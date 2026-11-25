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Thomas Lubanga’s rebel movement said Tuesday it would stop its push toward Bunia, the capital of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, and pull back from positions…

Thomas Lubanga’s rebel movement said Tuesday it would stop its push toward Bunia, the capital of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, and pull back from positions seized in recent days after intense clashes with government forces.

The Convention for the Popular Revolution attributed the decision in part to commitments reached during talks with the Congolese government, mediated by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The announcement followed the rebels’ capture Monday of Iga-Barriere, a strategically significant town roughly 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north of Bunia. The advance prompted government troops to withdraw toward the provincial capital.

But the Congolese military said the group was still attacking military positions and civilians in Djugu territory, casting uncertainty over whether the declaration would bring an immediate halt to the fighting.

The army said in a statement that rebel fighters had targeted positions in Pacio, Mabanga and Liko, killing soldiers and civilians. It did not disclose the number of casualties.

The latest violence has forced thousands of civilians to flee toward Bunia since the weekend, according to media reports. Rebels also reportedly seized Lopa and Linji on Sunday after heavy battles.

The escalation came despite renewed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Lubanga’s forces and the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

Museveni hosted talks in Entebbe, Uganda, on Oct. 9, bringing Lubanga together with a delegation of senior Congolese government and military officials in an effort to restart negotiations.

Lubanga, who formerly led the Union of Congolese Patriots, was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 for recruiting and using child soldiers during Congo’s conflict. The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison; he was released in March 2020 after completing his sentence.

Lubanga remains under U.N. sanctions. In 2025, he announced the creation of the Convention for the Popular Revolution, opening a new front against Tshisekedi’s government in the country’s conflict-plagued east.

Ituri has endured years of armed insurgencies and intercommunal violence, leaving it among Congo’s most unstable provinces. The region is also the epicenter of the country’s current Ebola outbreak, compounding the humanitarian crisis as renewed clashes drive more residents from their homes.