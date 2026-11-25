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He is survived by his wife and six children, among them actors Yul and Linc Edochie. His enduring film moments and distinctive expressions later found a new audience…

Edochie became internationally known in 1987 after playing Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart. Over a career spanning decades, he also appeared in…

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, whose commanding performances made him one of Nigeria’s most recognizable screen stars, has died in Enugu at 79, his family announced. No cause…

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, whose commanding performances made him one of Nigeria’s most recognizable screen stars, has died in Enugu at 79, his family announced. No cause of death was given.

Edochie became internationally known in 1987 after playing Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart. Over a career spanning decades, he also appeared in films such as Igodo, Rituals, and Lionheart. Nigeria honoured him with the Member of the Order of the Niger in 2003.

He is survived by his wife and six children, among them actors Yul and Linc Edochie. His enduring film moments and distinctive expressions later found a new audience as younger social media users turned them into widely shared memes.