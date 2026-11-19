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Somali officials announced the decision on Thursday, accusing the UAE of breaching Somalia’s sovereignty in what they described as an “open invasion”.

Somalia orders UAE ambassador out, accuses Abu Dhabi of violating its sovereignty MOGADISHU, Somalia - Somalia has given the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador 72 hours to leave…

Somalia orders UAE ambassador out, accuses Abu Dhabi of violating its sovereignty MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia has given the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador 72 hours to leave…

Somalia orders UAE ambassador out, accuses Abu Dhabi of violating its sovereignty

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia has given the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador 72 hours to leave the country and recalled its own ambassador from Abu Dhabi, sharply escalating tensions between the two countries.

Somali officials announced the decision on Thursday, accusing the UAE of breaching Somalia’s sovereignty in what they described as an “open invasion”.

“Measures will be taken against ‌anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against Somalia,” Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in remarks broadcast by the state-run news agency.

“All Somalis are urged to defend their country and unite against the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis,” he said.

Mohamud gave no further details about the developments that led to the ambassador’s expulsion. The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had accused the UAE on Tuesday of providing economic and political backing to regional Somali administrations in opposition to the federal government.

According to the Somalia National News Agency, the president said Abu Dhabi had reached agreements involving the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo with regional authorities without the approval of the Federal Government.

He further alleged that the UAE had supported the creation of military bases and forces operating outside Somalia’s national command structure, even as the army battles the al-Shabab armed group. He also accused Abu Dhabi of providing political and financial backing that intensified internal disputes.

The UAE has previously helped finance and train Somalia’s military and supported port and other commercial projects in the country. Abu Dhabi has consistently denied interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs.

Rising tensions

The expulsion marks Mogadishu’s most forceful action against Abu Dhabi since Somalia annulled all agreements with the Gulf state earlier this year.

In January, Somalia terminated its agreements with the UAE, including port arrangements as well as defence and security ‌cooperation, ⁠saying they involved “harmful actions” that threatened the country’s unity and sovereignty.

The UAE has used its considerable wealth to build influence across the Horn of Africa, combining economic investment, military assistance and diplomatic engagement to strengthen its regional position.

Between 2014 and 2018, the UAE trained ‌hundreds of Somali troops. Senior Somali sources say it continues to pay salaries and provide logistical support for about 3,400 Somali military police and special forces personnel in and around the capital.