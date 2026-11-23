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Pyongyang would seek to “expand and develop foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security”, Mr…

Mr Kim made the remarks during a ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors, including Russia’s envoy. His personal appearance marked a rare break with established protocol, under which such…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to broaden his country’s international ties while protecting its sovereignty, state media reported, just days after he turned aside US President…

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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to broaden his country’s international ties while protecting its sovereignty, state media reported, just days after he turned aside US President Donald Trump’s effort to arrange a meeting.

Mr Kim made the remarks during a ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors, including Russia’s envoy. His personal appearance marked a rare break with established protocol, under which such credentials are usually received by a senior official rather than the North Korean leader himself.

Pyongyang would seek to “expand and develop foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security”, Mr Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The ceremony came after Mr Trump made unsuccessful attempts to meet Mr Kim while visiting China last week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump held talks in Shenzhen, China

“The world is now witnessing an unstable security crisis and political and economic chaos round the globe,” Mr Kim said, offering no further explanation.

“The present international situation is bringing about a significant change in our understanding of national sovereignty and security,” he added.

“The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion,” he said, referring to the initials of North Korea’s official name.

Read more:Xi, Trump or Putin – Who fared best at leaders’ summit in China?

Images released by KCNA showed Mr Kim in a formal suit and necktie as he accepted the ambassadors’ credentials, with Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui standing at his side.

Other photographs showed the leader delivering his remarks and posing with each diplomat for official pictures.

Mr Kim’s decision to attend the diplomatic ceremony while disregarding Mr Trump’s outreach points to a “shift” in North Korea’s foreign policy, Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said.

“By welcoming ambassadors while remaining unmoved by Mr Trump’s diplomatic overtures, the North has signalled a shift towards what could be described as ‘multipolar sovereignty-based diplomacy’,” he said.

The move also reflected Mr Kim’s readiness “to actively shape the changing international order as the head of a sovereign state”, he added.

Summits between Mr Kim and Mr Trump during the US president’s first term focused on efforts to restrain Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, but produced no concrete agreement.

Despite years of UN sanctions, North Korea has continued advancing its nuclear programme. It has written its nuclear status into law and declared its arsenal permanent and irreversible.

Pyongyang has also deepened its partnership with Russia by sending troops to support Moscow’s war effort against Ukraine.