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The dispute comes amid land conflicts in Lilongwe, where more than 15,000 households say they lost land through transactions involving companies linked to Chaudhry. Critics have called on…

An investigation by Nyasa Times reported that Pakistan said it had contacted Malawian authorities about Chaudhry, who allegedly presented himself as Pakistan’s honorary consul in Malawi from 2018…

Pakistan’s account of its efforts to deal with businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry has been challenged after Malawi said it never received a formal request from Islamabad to arrest…

Pakistan’s account of its efforts to deal with businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry has been challenged after Malawi said it never received a formal request from Islamabad to arrest or deport him.

An investigation by Nyasa Times reported that Pakistan said it had contacted Malawian authorities about Chaudhry, who allegedly presented himself as Pakistan’s honorary consul in Malawi from 2018 to 2022. Pakistan has denied that he ever held the post. Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, however, said it had received neither a diplomatic note nor any official communication requesting his deportation.

The dispute comes amid land conflicts in Lilongwe, where more than 15,000 households say they lost land through transactions involving companies linked to Chaudhry. Critics have called on Pakistan to release documentary evidence of its claimed diplomatic engagement with Malawi and show that it took action in the matter.