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Court documents allege that Thomas Markle Sr, on or around 30 October and 4 November this year, "knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives that contained child pornography".

Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been indicted in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sex abuse images.

Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been indicted in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sex abuse images. Court documents…

Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been indicted in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sex abuse images.

Court documents allege that Thomas Markle Sr, on or around 30 October and 4 November this year, “knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives that contained child pornography”.

At least one of the images, prosecutors said, “involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age”.

He is due to appear before a Los Angeles court in the coming weeks.

Bill Essayli, the first assistant US attorney for the Central District of California, wrote on social media: “Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Mr Markle was taken into custody by FBI agents on 6 November, after investigators seized material from two Los Angeles storage units he had rented for almost 20 years.

Meghan Markle has previously said she was ‘deeply distressed’ by the accusations against her father

The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, reported him to police in the Philippines and to the FBI last month. He allegedly discovered illegal images among his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

His father is currently being held in Florida.

Mr Markle Snr was initially released on conditional bail, but was detained again days later after removing his electronic monitoring tag.

Following a psychiatric assessment, he was deemed competent to stand trial.

The doctor who conducted the evaluation said she believed he was “malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution”.

A Florida judge ordered the examination after his arrest.

Meghan, who returned to the UK with her husband, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in August, has previously said she was “deeply distressed” by the accusations against her estranged father. Their relationship broke down in the period leading up to her 2018 wedding.

She previously disclosed that, in 2019, she received a letter through the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection containing “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father. She said she was assured the claims were being investigated.

The Met has acknowledged that it did not pass the details to other law enforcement agencies. The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, is now examining the force’s actions.

Sources said the duchess had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter, but police advised her not to do so.

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When Mr Markle Snr, a former television lighting director, had his leg amputated in the Philippines last year, he made public appeals for the duchess to contact him.

Meghan is understood to have sent him a final letter saying she knew he was an abuser and that he would never meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry told the European Parliament in Brussels that children “deserve to feel safe wherever they are”, while the duchess made her first public appearance since her father’s arrest.

Meghan withdrew from the event, saying she was not “strong enough emotionally” to speak alongside him.