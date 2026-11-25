This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) director Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir has renewed his support for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose term has expired,…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) director Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir has renewed his support for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose term has expired, by publicly challenging his former political ally, ex-President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Fahad’s social media response followed Farmaajo’s remarks about a reported visit to Mogadishu by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, part of Uganda’s stated effort to help find a political solution to Somalia’s continuing crisis of statehood.

“Farmaajo: A patriotism that does not last”

In a post titled “FARMAAJO: A PATRIOTISM THAT DOES NOT LAST!”, Fahad questioned Farmaajo’s political position.

“Where is the patriotism and the hostility to foreigners that were long your political trademark?”

Fahad said Farmaajo’s political support had been built on opposition to the 2011 Kampala Accord, adding:

“It is unfortunate that in 2026, President Farmaajo welcomes the second phase of the Kampala Accord, while Hassan is being undermined.”

“Patriotism is a principle, not shifting ideas that bend to personal interest.”

His criticism rests on the accusation that Farmaajo has abandoned his longstanding opposition to foreign involvement, even as Somalia continues to rely on foreign countries for security and economic support.

The Kampala Accord, brokered on 9 June 2011 by Museveni and UN envoy Augustine Mahiga, required Farmaajo, then prime minister, to resign within 30 days. The agreement triggered street protests in Mogadishu, where demonstrators rallied behind him.

What Farmaajo said

Fahad was responding to a post Farmaajo published on X, which stated:

“I welcome President @KagutaMuseveni’s acceptance of the invitation to visit Mogadishu. Our country needs an inclusive and genuine dialogue, firmly grounded in the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s ruling against the unconstitutional extension of the President’s term in office.”

Museveni accepted the invitation on 23 November 2026 following talks with Hassan Sheikh in Entebbe, according to a joint communiqué. Diplomatic channels will determine the date of the visit. Somalia’s Federal Government has rejected the suggestion that Uganda will mediate the election dispute, saying the communiqué does not refer to mediation.

Earlier in November, Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled that the one-year extension of Hassan Sheikh’s mandate was unlawful and that his four-year term had ended in May 2026. Hassan Sheikh has dismissed that ruling, maintaining that constitutional amendments extend his tenure until May 2027.

The Future Council failure

Fahad Yasin had previously tried to bring the Somali Future Council into discussions with Hassan Sheikh, after the council softened conditions it had earlier demanded before entering talks.

Negotiations between the government and the Future Council — an alliance that includes Puntland State, Jubaland and opposition politicians — broke down repeatedly this year, particularly in February and May 2026. The council accused Hassan Sheikh of taking unilateral steps on constitutional changes and elections.

Fahad’s backing of Hassan Sheikh is longstanding. In January 2026, Fahad, a behind-the-scenes leader of the party known as Haybad Qaran, congratulated the president on Facebook after the government downgraded its relations with the United Arab Emirates.

The man behind the curtain

The former NISA chief has recently used social media to publish political commentary while living in one of the foreign countries he criticized Farmaajo for relying on. Fahad Yasin is also among the figures associated with securing financial backing from Arab countries and directing it toward Somali politicians who later gain influence, while he himself generally operates away from the public spotlight.

The Haybad Qaran union was announced in November 2025 after Somali politicians met in Turkey. Former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon (Saacid) is its presidential candidate, while Fahad Yasin is its most recognizable figure.

Fahad managed Farmaajo’s 2017 election campaign before serving as Villa Somalia chief of staff from 2017 to 2018. He later became NISA deputy director and then director, followed by a term as National Security Adviser from 2021 to 2022. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble removed him from NISA in 2021 after the killing of intelligence agent Ikran Tahlil. Fahad formally ended his political partnership with Farmaajo on 1 September 2024.

Qatari money and the elections

Fahad Yasin was also involved in building the political campaign of Hassan Sheikh when he first became president in 2012. Information obtained indicated that funding for that election came from Qatar. During Farmaajo’s presidency, substantial sums to support his election campaign were likewise raised in Doha.

Fahad worked for Al Jazeera Arabic television from 2005 to 2011 and, through Qatari financial backing, became the most influential figure in Farmaajo’s administration. His rise coincided with the Gulf states’ cold war in 2017, when he was widely regarded as Qatar’s representative in Mogadishu.

Qatar has previously rejected allegations that it financed Somalia’s government and politicians through Fahad Yasin, describing the claims as “unfounded.”

AXADLETM