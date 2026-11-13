Somalia’s military and intelligence chiefs meet opposition ahead of November political forum

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Mogadishu (AX) — Senior officials from Somalia’s military and intelligence agencies held talks in Mogadishu with opposition leaders as political tensions intensify over constitutional amendments and the country’s…

Mogadishu (AX) — Senior officials from Somalia’s military and intelligence agencies held talks in Mogadishu with opposition leaders as political tensions intensify over constitutional amendments and the country’s electoral process.

The meeting, held at the residence of former Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, was attended on behalf of the government by National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Mahad Mohamed Salad, Somali National Army Commander Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud and Armed Forces Court Chairman Col. Hassan Ali Nur Shuute.

Politicians from the Somali Future Council also took part in the talks, which focused on the overall security situation, political disagreements and issues that could undermine the country’s stability.

Sources familiar with the matter said security officials shared concerns with the other sides about activities involving foreign forces, which are considered a threat to Somalia’s security and stability.

However, the information did not identify those foreign parties, provide details of the suspicions or offer concrete evidence supporting the allegations.

The talks came as tensions continue between the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition parties over constitutional amendments, the terms of office of constitutional institutions and the arrangements for the upcoming election.

The Somali Future Council has called for an inclusive agreement on the electoral process, warning that unilateral decisions could further deepen divisions among the country’s political stakeholders.

The meeting between security officials and the opposition is seen as an attempt to ease tensions and strengthen relations between the two sides as the country faces security challenges, including military operations against al-Shabab.

It remains unclear whether the meeting produced any formal decisions or established how further talks would be conducted.

Separately, the Nabad iyo Nolol party, led by former President Farmaajo, rejected reports that he had taken part in a joint meeting involving opposition factions.

A statement issued by the party said senior military officials had visited Farmaajo separately at his residence to deliver a message from President Hassan Sheikh regarding the national consultative conference scheduled to take place in Mogadishu from Nov. 14 to 18.

“The commanders of the Armed Forces visited the residence of the ninth president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo. They brought him a message from the outgoing President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, regarding the conference he announced for the 14th to the 18th of this month,” the statement said.

The party added that Farmaajo had asked the commanders to convey to the president his position that the planned consultations should be inclusive and based on full trust in order to achieve an effective outcome.

He also stressed the importance of preserving international mediation efforts and resuming talks from where they left off on Sept. 3.

According to the statement, Farmaajo said restarting the previous talks could increase the prospects of reaching an agreement acceptable to Somalia’s political stakeholders.

The federal government has invited the Somali Future Council, Nabad iyo Nolol, the National Unity Forum and civil society groups to the five-day conference, which will discuss preparations for federal-level elections.

The government’s move came after the opposition strongly criticized the electoral timetable announced in October, which sets April 15, 2027, for parliamentary elections and May 15 for the presidential election.

Opposition parties have completely rejected the timetable, saying political stakeholders were not consulted, while the federal government has argued that it is fully consistent with the country’s revised constitution.

These separate meetings with opposition politicians come as political sides consider whether to participate in the upcoming consultations and the conditions under which they would do so.