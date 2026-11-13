UN Seeks Emergency Aid for Nigerian Refugees in Niger

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“They are adding to the growing humanitarian needs in a country already hosting more than half a million refugees and asylum-seekers, including some 327,500 from Nigeria, alongside people…

Nearly 64,000 Nigerians have crossed into Niger to escape attacks by armed groups, adding fresh pressure to an already severe humanitarian crisis, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said.…

Nearly 64,000 Nigerians have crossed into Niger to escape attacks by armed groups, adding fresh pressure to an already severe humanitarian crisis, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said. Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s director of external relations, disclosed the figure during a press conference, warning that the arrivals are placing further strain on Niger and other neighboring states.

“They are adding to the growing humanitarian needs in a country already hosting more than half a million refugees and asylum-seekers, including some 327,500 from Nigeria, alongside people displaced within Niger itself,” Hyde said.

Peter Kenny reports for AllAfrica.