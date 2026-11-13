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Taliyeyaasha militariga iyo sirdoonka Soomaaliya oo la kulmay mucaaradka ka hor madasha siyaasadda ee NofembarUN Seeks Emergency Aid for Nigerian Refugees in NigerIsrael kills 10 in Gaza, including at least six in hospital strikeWasiir Ahmed Hassan Adan oo Xilka ka Qaaday Agaasime Abdi Ciise Dirshe Xilli ay Taagan Yihiin Eedeymo MusuqmaasuqFisheries Minister Accused of Firing DG to Cover Up Maritime and Forgery ScandalsAdeegyada Outlook iyo Microsoft Teams oo Hawada ka Baxay iyo Shirkadda oo Ka Hadashay SababtaTaliyeyaasha militariga iyo sirdoonka Soomaaliya oo la kulmay mucaaradka ka hor madasha siyaasadda ee NofembarUN Seeks Emergency Aid for Nigerian Refugees in NigerIsrael kills 10 in Gaza, including at least six in hospital strikeWasiir Ahmed Hassan Adan oo Xilka ka Qaaday Agaasime Abdi Ciise Dirshe Xilli ay Taagan Yihiin Eedeymo MusuqmaasuqFisheries Minister Accused of Firing DG to Cover Up Maritime and Forgery ScandalsAdeegyada Outlook iyo Microsoft Teams oo Hawada ka Baxay iyo Shirkadda oo Ka Hadashay Sababta
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UN Seeks Emergency Aid for Nigerian Refugees in Niger

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By Adam Omar November 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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UN Appeals for Emergency Aid for Nigerian Refugees in Niger

Nearly 64,000 Nigerians have crossed into Niger to escape attacks by armed groups, adding fresh pressure to an already severe humanitarian crisis, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said. Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s director of external relations, disclosed the figure during a press conference, warning that the arrivals are placing further strain on Niger and other neighboring states.

“They are adding to the growing humanitarian needs in a country already hosting more than half a million refugees and asylum-seekers, including some 327,500 from Nigeria, alongside people displaced within Niger itself,” Hyde said.

Peter Kenny reports for AllAfrica.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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