Türkiye denies plans to send 15,000 troops to Somalia amid security transition

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Mogadishu (AX) — Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has rejected reports that it plans to send 15,000 troops to Somalia following a request from the federal government, while…

Mogadishu (AX) — Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has rejected reports that it plans to send 15,000 troops to Somalia following a request from the federal government, while reaffirming its commitment to military training and counterterrorism cooperation with Mogadishu.

Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, dismissed reports circulated by Somali and Turkish media that a large contingent of Turkish troops was being deployed to Somalia.

“Claims that Türkiye will send 15,000 troops to Somalia at the request of the Somali government do not reflect reality,” the ministry said.

Aktürk clarified that Türkiye already maintains a military presence in Somalia through the Somali-Turkish Task Force and the air operations command.

He said Turkish forces would continue supporting Somalia’s counterterrorism capabilities by providing military assistance, ongoing training and military advisory services.

The official denial came after reports indicated that Somalia had requested additional military support from its international partners, including Türkiye, amid security concerns as countries contributing troops to the African Union mission prepare to reduce some of their forces.

Some reports also claimed that fighters from Syrian armed groups, who were among those who helped overthrow the country’s former government, could be deployed to Somalia, although there is no evidence to support the claim.

The Turkish government operates the TURKSOM military training center in Mogadishu, where Turkish officers and instructors train units of the Somali National Army to improve their military capabilities.

adinsideOpened in 2017, the facility has played a key role in strengthening Somalia’s defence capabilities, particularly by preparing highly trained units that actively participate in operations targeting al-Shabab.

The statement from Ankara came just days after Türkiye’s ambassador to Somalia, Ferhat Alkan, met with Somalia’s National Security Adviser, Aweys Haji Yusuf Ahmed, in Mogadishu, where they reviewed military cooperation, counterterrorism operations and the broader security situation in the region.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the two officials reviewed Somalia’s overall security situation and plans to strengthen cooperation between the two countries as African Union forces prepare for changes to their operational structure.

“Türkiye continues to contribute to peace, stability and security in Somalia, as it has always done,” the Turkish Embassy said after the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Office of Somalia’s National Security Adviser, the discussions also covered ongoing political developments, the offensive against al-Shabab and the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The office confirmed that Somalia deeply appreciates the substantial support Türkiye has provided, stressing the importance of maintaining coordination to advance the country’s overall security.

These sensitive discussions emerged amid major uncertainty over the future of the African Union mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), particularly after Uganda announced that it would withdraw its troops stationed in the country under separate agreements and gradually end its participation in the mission.

Uganda has been at the forefront of the countries that have provided the largest troop contributions to African Union operations in Somalia since 2007, playing a major role in securing Mogadishu and supporting the fight against al-Shabab.

The withdrawal decision has raised concerns about the extent to which Somali forces are prepared to take over bases and areas previously secured by foreign troops.

Somalia and Türkiye have a longstanding defence partnership encompassing military training, counterterrorism, maritime security and the overall strengthening of the armed forces.

Although it denied reports concerning the deployment of an additional 15,000 troops, the government in Ankara reiterated that its current military mission in the country would continue providing sustained support for building Somalia’s armed forces and combating armed groups.