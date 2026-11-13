Toronto mayor says Somali FIFA referee inadmissible to U.S. would be welcome

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Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says a Somali referee blocked from entering the United States for World Cup duties would be welcome to officiate in Toronto instead.

Mayor Olivia Chow appears at an event on May 19, 2026.

By: Joshua FreemanThursday June 11, 2026 Mayor Olivia Chow appears at an event on May 19, 2026. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says a Somali referee blocked from entering…

By: Joshua FreemanThursday June 11, 2026

Mayor Olivia Chow appears at an event on May 19, 2026.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says a Somali referee blocked from entering the United States for World Cup duties would be welcome to officiate in Toronto instead.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday that a Somali national who had planned to referee at the World Cup was found inadmissible to the U.S.

“During processing, the traveller underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility,” CBP said in a statement.

“Following inspection, the traveller, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.”

Omar Artan was not identified by name in the CBP release, but he is the only World Cup referee from Somalia.

“Denying entry to Omar Artan, who has earned his place on the world stage through hard work and perseverance, is not right,” Chow said in a statement Tuesday.

“Toronto believes in fairness, inclusion, and giving talent the opportunity to shine. He would be welcome to referee here in our city,” she said. “I will be writing to FIFA to let them know he is welcome to referee here.”

Chow was not in a position to know the reasons behind the U.S. decision to refuse Artan entry.

Authority over who is allowed into Canada belongs to the federal government, not city hall.

CBP said “admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection.”

FIFA said the decision on who may be admitted rests with host countries.

Artan, for his part, said he is keeping his focus forward despite the disappointment.

“Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,” he said.

British Columbia Premier David Eby also entered the conversation, saying the referee would be “welcomed and celebrated” in his province “for what he’s overcome and where he is today.”

“Let’s have him referee in Vancouver,” Eby said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Ontario Opposition Leader Marit Stiles echoed that sentiment.

“Omar Artan earned his place on the world stage. With matches coming to Toronto, let’s make sure he is welcomed to referee at BMO field,” Stiles said in a social media post.

With files from The Associated Pres