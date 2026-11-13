US and Iran differ over timing of peace deal

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had settled on the outline of a peace framework and that Islamabad was arranging for an electronic signing today, with…

President Donald Trump said in a social media post yesterday that the agreement with Iran was set to be signed the following day, which is his 80th birthday.

A long-sought framework aimed at ending the fighting between the US and Iran was expected to be signed today, according to US and Pakistani leaders, though Tehran signaled…

A long-sought framework aimed at ending the fighting between the US and Iran was expected to be signed today, according to US and Pakistani leaders, though Tehran signaled the timeline may be slipping and hardline protesters in Iran made clear their opposition.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post yesterday that the agreement with Iran was set to be signed the following day, which is his 80th birthday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had settled on the outline of a peace framework and that Islamabad was arranging for an electronic signing today, with technical-level talks due to follow next week.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: ‘A peace deal is now closer than at any point before.’

Iran, however, stopped short of confirming a Sunday signing. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking before Mr Trump’s post, warned against drawing conclusions about the timing and was quoted by state media as saying, “It will not be tomorrow,” though it could happen “in the coming days.”

Iranian hardliners remain visible

Although US bombing has badly weakened Iran’s military-industrial base and damaged its armed forces, analysts say the war has, if anything, reinforced the grip of hardline Revolutionary Guard figures.

Videos circulating on social media and Iranian news sites showed opponents of a deal gathering in public squares and outside the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, where they appeared to direct their anger at Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, chanting, “Araqchi have some shame, let go of America!”

Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

When the US and Israel began the war against Iran on 28 February, Mr Trump urged Iranians to rise up and seize control of state institutions.

Even as Washington and Tehran appeared to edge closer to an agreement over the past two days, fighting has not fully eased. The US military has maintained a blockade on Iran while trying to break Tehran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the passageway that carried 20% of the world’s oil shipments before the war.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi has been criticised by hard-line elements opposed to a deal

Early yesterday, the US military said its forces had shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the strait.

Israel, which says it is not party to the US-Iran agreement, said yesterday that it struck more than 70 sites in Lebanon over a 24-hour period, targeting Iranian ally Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been at odds with Mr Trump over US pressure on Israel to scale back military action in Lebanon so Washington can pursue a deal with Tehran.

On Friday, Mr Araqchi said that while the deal could still be revised, the tentative agreement suggested Iran had come out of the conflict in a stronger position.

Opening strait a priority, nuclear talks later

At pro-government rallies across Iran last night, residents and news agencies said hardliners opposed to the framework agreement voiced their anger loudly and publicly.

A resident in the northeastern city of Mashhad told Reuters that some demonstrators shouted: “Death to the compromiser,” in what appeared to be a reference to Araqchi. “Compromiser, resign, resign.”

Sources on all sides of the talks said the proposed memorandum of understanding calls for the reopening of the strait and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Talks over Iran’s nuclear program – one of the central reasons Mr Trump has cited for the war – would come afterward.

“Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz, that’s a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade,” a US official told reporters.

“It’s going to happen in conjunction, and part of the next step, the phase after that, is going to be the demining of the straits,” the official said, adding that countries in the Group of Seven major powers could play a role.

Mr Trump discussed efforts to bring the Iran conflict to an end during a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Draft terms described to Reuters by multiple sources indicate the US would start releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports in exchange for Iran reopening the strait.

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Iran’s Fars news agency quoted Mr Baghaei as saying the release of Iran’s frozen assets was a core part of the agreement, and that Iran would also need to charge for services in the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said foreign military bases in the region must come to an end, the agency reported, without offering further details.

Iran’s nuclear program would be taken up during a 60-day period of negotiations.

A US official said the agreement would ultimately result in the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed.