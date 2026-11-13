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Nigeria’s Electoral Body Faces Allegations of Bias Ahead of Polls

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By Adam Omar November 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 47 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Nigeria’s Electoral Body Faces Bias Allegations Ahead of Polls

Protesters in London stopped the vehicle carrying Nigeria’s electoral chief, Joash Amupitan, after he left Chatham House, where he had taken part in a panel discussion. The aggrieved Nigerians in the diaspora accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to uphold its independence.

The confrontation followed the Federal High Court’s recent annulment of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy, a decision that has intensified claims that Amupitan favours President Bola Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress. Amupitan has rejected the allegation.

Speaking at the panel, the INEC chairman said the commission was constitutionally required to comply with any final court ruling on the former vice president’s eligibility. Abubakar has appealed the lower court’s decision.

Millions of Nigerians are expected to vote in January to choose a new president and members of parliament.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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