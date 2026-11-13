Somali-heritage players to feature at World Cup 2026 as U.S. denies Somali referee entry

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Miami, US – (AX) — A number of footballers with Somali roots are preparing to appear at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and…

Somalia will not take the field at the FIFA World Cup, but Somali football will still be represented on the game’s grandest stage. Five people of Somali heritage…

Tuesday June 9, 2026 Somalia will not take the field at the FIFA World Cup, but Somali football will still be represented on the game’s grandest stage. Five…

Tuesday June 9, 2026

Somalia will not take the field at the FIFA World Cup, but Somali football will still be represented on the game’s grandest stage. Five people of Somali heritage are due to feature in the tournament as players and officials, even as one of them, referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, has been barred from entering the United States. (Photo: Handout)

Miami, US – (AX) — A number of footballers with Somali roots are preparing to appear at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, while Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been denied entry to the U.S. and will miss the competition.

Among the players attracting interest from Somali fans and diaspora communities are Qatar forward Akram Afif, Saudi Arabia defensive midfielder Mukhtar Ali, Tunisia midfielder Anis Ben Slimane and Sweden winger Taha Ali.

Afif, one of Qatar’s most important attacking players, was born to a Somali father and a Yemeni mother. He has been a key figure in Qatar’s recent rise in international football, including the team’s Asian Cup victories, and is expected to play a leading role in the World Cup group stage.

Ben Slimane, born in Denmark and developed through the Danish football system, plays for Tunisia at senior level. The midfielder has represented clubs including Brondby, Sheffield United and Norwich City, and has been named in Tunisia’s World Cup squad.

Sweden’s Taha Ali, a winger recognized for his pace, direct style and attacking threat, is also headed to the tournament. Born in Sweden to Somali parents, Ali has worked his way through Swedish football and is increasingly seen as part of the growing visibility of Somali-rooted talent in international football.

Another Somali-heritage player, Mukhtar Ali, represents Saudi Arabia internationally. The defensive midfielder, who is of Somali descent, plays for Al-Ettifaq FC in the Saudi Pro League. Born in Jeddah, he began his career in Chelsea’s youth academy in England.

Their presence at the World Cup stands in contrast to Somalia’s disappointment over Artan’s exclusion.

Artan, regarded as one of Africa’s leading referees, had been selected as one of FIFA’s 52 referees for the tournament and was poised to become the first Somali official to referee at a World Cup.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Trump administration authorities denied him entry after he arrived in South Florida on Saturday. A spokesperson told Al Jazeera that Artan was deemed inadmissible because of “vetting concerns,” though no further explanation was given.

On Monday, FIFA said Artan would not be able to train or officiate at the World Cup after being refused entry.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

Artan’s arrival in the United States indicates he had secured a valid visa before traveling, although U.S. authorities retain final power over entry decisions at the border.

Somalia is among the countries affected by U.S. travel restrictions introduced under President Donald Trump. The rules have fueled concern among Somali officials and football supporters about whether Somali nationals can take part in major international events staged in the United States.

Artan was recently honored as Africa’s best referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco. His World Cup selection had been widely hailed in Somalia as a landmark achievement for the country’s football community.