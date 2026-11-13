UN backs Somali trade unions’ nationwide labor rights education to empower workers

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The newly adopted Labour Code was crafted through sustained tripartite dialogue among the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MOLSA), the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU), backed by the United Nations, has launched a nationwide labor rights education campaign to turn Somalia’s first comprehensive…

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU), backed by the United Nations, has launched a nationwide labor rights education campaign to turn Somalia’s first comprehensive Labour Code reform in 52 years into real protections in workplaces across the country.

The newly adopted Labour Code was crafted through sustained tripartite dialogue among the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MOLSA), the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and FESTU, with technical and financial support from the International Labour Organization (ILO). The draft, agreed collectively, was cleared by the Council of Ministers, passed by both houses of the Federal Parliament and signed into law by the President.

“For 52 years, Somalia’s working women and men were governed by an outdated and unjust legal framework that no longer reflected the realities of modern workplaces and that was inconsistent with the Constitution of Somalia and Somalia’s international human rights obligations, including global labour standards,” said Omar Faruk Osman, FESTU’s general secretary. “It is on this basis that our persistent efforts delivered this new Labour Code. But any law is only meaningful when the people concerned, predominantly the workers, understand the rights enshrined in it, claim their rights and stand ready to defend them. This law confirms that dignity at work, protection from exploitation and freedom from harassment are fundamental human rights.”

Between October and December 2025, FESTU implemented its Labour Rights Education Programme with the United Nations Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) and UNICEF under the Joint Programme on Human Rights Phase II. Working through its 12 affiliated national unions, FESTU focused on equipping workers in Mogadishu and across Federal Member States to understand, claim and defend rights guaranteed under the new code.

The campaign opened with a national launch and workshop in Mogadishu attended by UN officials, trade unions and federal government representatives, followed by regional trainings in Baidoa (South West State), Dhusamareb (Galmudug) and Beledweyne (Hirshabelle). Sessions targeted workers across key sectors and were complemented by specialized trainings in Mogadishu for women and young workers, and the first-ever dedicated labor rights training for workers with disabilities.

Equality and protection were central. The women and youth workshop covered sexual violence and harassment prevention, reporting pathways and legal safeguards under the Labour Code, including Somalia’s ratified and domesticated ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190). The disability-focused training addressed non-discrimination, reasonable accommodation, occupational safety and health, and access to complaint mechanisms.

218 workers trained nationwide — 98 women and 120 men

152 youth workers and 66 older workers participated

53 workers with disabilities took part (22 women, 31 men)

At least two trainees per session designated as peer educators to sustain outreach

3,200 printed information materials distributed in Maxaa Tiri and Maay dialects

12 radio and television spots broadcast nationally

Digital outreach generated 206,227 engagements in October–November 2025 and 13,011 reactions

Combined broadcast and digital efforts reached an estimated 2.3 million people

To embed the reforms beyond workshops, FESTU created a peer educator network to continue awareness-raising through union structures in workplaces and communities. Information, Education and Communication materials in two Somali dialects explained worker rights and duties, employer responsibilities and the role of government institutions in enforcing the law.

FESTU’s leadership also engaged the federal government — particularly MOLSA and the Office of the Prime Minister — to push for robust enforcement of Labour Code provisions addressing sexual and gender-based violence, with a focus on protections for women workers. Government representatives committed to strengthen measures in line with the amended law.

“Through education, organisation and solidarity, we are turning this new law into a living instrument that protects rights at work, including protection against exploitation, ensuring fair wages, guaranteeing safety and promoting equality,” Omar said. “Labour rights are human rights and they must be respected in practice. A law adopted by the Federal Parliament of Somalia must translate into protection in every workplace.”

The drive comes as Somalia prepares for the Universal Periodic Review. FESTU says it remains focused on promoting decent work for youth and combating exploitation in line with Sustainable Development Goals 8 (decent work and economic growth) and 10 (reduced inequalities). The union praised the UN Human Rights and Protection Group and the OHCHR Representative for supporting workers and underscored that open communication is essential to fair, stable labor relations where basic rights are respected.

By Ali Musa

Axadle Times international–Monitoring.