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Breaking: South West Supreme Court Chairman Submits Resignation to Regional Leader
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South West Supreme Court Chairman Submits Resignation to Regional Leader

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 18, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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South West Supreme Court chairman submits resignation to regional leader

Baidoa (AX) — South West State Supreme Court Chairman Dr. Ahmed Ali Muse has resigned from his post, formally notifying South West leader Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe in a letter sent Thursday.

Ahmed said he was stepping down voluntarily as chief justice and asked the South West leader to accept his resignation.

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“I have decided to voluntarily step down from the position of chief justice,” Ahmed wrote in the resignation letter.

During his tenure, Ahmed said, he sought to uphold justice, protect judicial independence and defend the Constitution while serving the people of South West State.

He expressed gratitude to the South West leader, the judiciary and government institutions for their cooperation throughout his time in office.

The resignation will take effect after it is formally accepted, according to the letter.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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