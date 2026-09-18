Brother Says Queen Offered to Restore Diana’s HRH Title

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Charles Spencer’s account comes amid a public disagreement with the now King Charles. Spencer has said the then-prince told him, “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough”, just…

A fresh dispute over Princess Diana’s title and her troubled marriage has reopened old wounds within the royal family, after her brother claimed Queen Elizabeth considered restoring Diana’s…

A fresh dispute over Princess Diana’s title and her troubled marriage has reopened old wounds within the royal family, after her brother claimed Queen Elizabeth considered restoring Diana’s…

A fresh dispute over Princess Diana’s title and her troubled marriage has reopened old wounds within the royal family, after her brother claimed Queen Elizabeth considered restoring Diana’s Her Royal Highness status following her divorce from Prince Charles.

Charles Spencer’s account comes amid a public disagreement with the now King Charles. Spencer has said the then-prince told him, “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough”, just days after Diana died in 1997.

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In the latest extract from his memoir about his sister, serialised in the Daily Mail, Spencer also recalled that Charles sounded “giddily elated – like a lottery winner” when he telephoned him after Diana’s death.

Elsewhere in the book, Spencer wrote that Diana told him, “my husband is in love with his valet”, after informing him that she intended to divorce Charles.

The royal family appeared in force yesterday, with King Charles hosting leaders from some of the world’s biggest AI companies and warning of the “existential dangers” posed by the technology if it falls into the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited dozens of residents on Scotland’s Isle of Bute, stopping for selfies and joining in a game of shinty as they highlighted the island’s community spirit and tradition of volunteering.

The Princess Royal opened a new history centre at the German military cemetery in Staffordshire, while the Duchess of Edinburgh continued her visit to Zambia.

The Duke of Sussex, whom the King has stressed is no longer a working member of the royal family, also made his first public appearance since returning to the UK at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London.

Harry is due to meet Invictus Games alumni and pupils during a school visit today before attending the launch of the Inspire education programme for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

In London, Sotheby’s will hold a media call ahead of the first public display since 1997 of Diana’s black silk Christina Stambolian “revenge dress”.

Diana wore the dress after her estranged husband Charles acknowledged committing adultery during their marriage. It is expected to sell for up to £220,000 when it goes under the hammer in December.