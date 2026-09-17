Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis Exchange Attacks as Tensions Escalate

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Saudi authorities said they intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis over the Taif region, while reports from Yemen said airstrikes attributed to Saudi Arabia hit locations inside…

Saudi Arabia, Houthis exchange attacks amid renewed regional tensions RIYADH — At least five people, including children, have reportedly been killed as Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels…

Saudi Arabia, Houthis exchange attacks amid renewed regional tensions RIYADH — At least five people, including children, have reportedly been killed as Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels…

Saudi Arabia, Houthis exchange attacks amid renewed regional tensions

RIYADH — At least five people, including children, have reportedly been killed as Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels exchanged attacks, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between the two sides.

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Saudi authorities said they intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis over the Taif region, while reports from Yemen said airstrikes attributed to Saudi Arabia hit locations inside the country.

The Houthis rejected Saudi claims that the drone was directed at a site near the holy city of Mecca. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the group had not intentionally targeted Islamic holy sites.

The latest violence follows a renewed rise in tensions after years of conflict and cross-border attacks involving Riyadh and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

According to Al Jazeera, at least five people died in the latest exchanges, with children among those reported killed.

Saudi Arabia has expanded its air-defence capabilities in recent years in response to repeated drone and missile threats from Yemen. The kingdom has used those systems to intercept projectiles before they can reach populated areas and strategically sensitive locations.

The Houthis, for their part, have vowed to continue attacks against targets they regard as connected to Saudi Arabia and its allies.

The renewed clashes have heightened concerns about wider regional security, given Saudi Arabia’s strategic importance in the Middle East and the Houthis’ control over significant parts of Yemen.

The Houthi movement, formally known as Ansar Allah, seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and large areas of the country’s north and west in 2014. The conflict later drew in a Saudi-led coalition, which launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015 to support the internationally recognised government.

A truce declared in 2022 sharply reduced cross-border attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, but it stopped short of delivering a comprehensive agreement to resolve Yemen’s broader conflict.

The latest incidents have unfolded amid continuing instability across the region, where conflicts and rivalries have repeatedly disrupted shipping routes, threatened energy infrastructure and placed civilian populations at risk.

Saudi authorities have not released full details about the interception or said how much damage, if any, resulted from the incident. The Houthis have also challenged Saudi Arabia’s account of the drone’s alleged target.

Both sides continue to present conflicting versions of the incidents, leaving the full circumstances of the attacks difficult to verify independently.

Regional governments and international actors have repeatedly urged restraint and backed a political settlement to Yemen’s conflict, warning that a return to sustained fighting could further weaken efforts to secure lasting peace.

AXADLETM