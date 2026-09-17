Somali Father Seeks Help as Sweden Prepares Deportations to Mogadishu

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The repatriation campaign is primarily targeting people whose asylum claims have been rejected or who are subject to final deportation orders.

Stockholm (AX) — Sweden’s plans to deport people without legal permission to remain in the country are placing some long-term Somali residents at risk of removal to Somalia.

Abas Bashir Sheikh Hussein Stockholm (AX) — Sweden’s plans to deport people without legal permission to remain in the country are placing some long-term Somali residents at risk…

Abas Bashir Sheikh Hussein

Stockholm (AX) — Sweden’s plans to deport people without legal permission to remain in the country are placing some long-term Somali residents at risk of removal to Somalia.

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The repatriation campaign is primarily targeting people whose asylum claims have been rejected or who are subject to final deportation orders.

The measures have also affected Somalis who have spent years in Sweden, including individuals involved in prolonged legal proceedings or disputes over information used to assess their immigration status.

Among those facing deportation is Abas Bashir Sheikh Hussein, who says he has lived, worked and studied in Sweden for many years.

“I am currently being held in a detention facility for people facing deportation and am scheduled to be returned to Somalia on Sept. 22,” he told a local Somali media outlet.

He said some of his children were born in Sweden and reiterated that he has lived and worked there for years.

Abas said Swedish immigration authorities had handled his case for nearly three years and that he had been held at a deportation detention centre since October 2025.

He alleged that incorrect information was entered into his file and affected the decision on his immigration status. According to Abas, he challenged the information in court and possesses documents supporting his position.

“Other Somalis held at the centre include long-term residents, some of whom have children and families in Sweden, he added.

The Somali father of six appealed to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for assistance. He also alleged that three people from the Office of the Prime Minister were involved in efforts to forcibly remove him.

“I call on the Somali government to discuss my case with Swedish authorities, particularly if the two governments are coordinating arrangements for my repatriation,” he said.

In October 2025, Somalia rejected media reports that it had secretly agreed with Sweden to accept the deportation of Somali nationals in return for development aid connected to a project near the prime minister’s office.

“These claims are false, misleading, and unfounded,” the Somali government said at the time.

The government said assistance for Somalia’s development is administered through transparent channels, including the World Bank, United Nations agencies and Somalia’s financial system.

Statistics Sweden reported that nearly 70,000 people of Somali background were living in Sweden in 2024.