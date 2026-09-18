SONSA Opposes Forced Evictions in Mogadishu, Urges Legal Land Allocation Process

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a statement released Sept. 17, SONSA voiced concern about recent land regulation measures, saying some were carried out without court orders, sufficient notice or genuine engagement with…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia Non State Actors (SONSA) has condemned the forced eviction and displacement of families in Mogadishu, urging authorities to manage land in the capital through…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia Non State Actors (SONSA) has condemned the forced eviction and displacement of families in Mogadishu, urging authorities to manage land in the capital through…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia Non State Actors (SONSA) has condemned the forced eviction and displacement of families in Mogadishu, urging authorities to manage land in the capital through the law, court rulings and meaningful consultation with residents.

In a statement released Sept. 17, SONSA voiced concern about recent land regulation measures, saying some were carried out without court orders, sufficient notice or genuine engagement with affected communities.

- Advertisement -

“Those being evicted were not provided with fair compensation or alternative housing to replace the homes being demolished,” the statement said.

SONSA acknowledged the need for urban development, road construction and the safeguarding of public property. However, it said the destruction of homes and private property without due process does not amount to sustainable development.

The organization said the measures appeared to lack a comprehensive assessment and a clearly defined plan addressing land regulation and the potential displacement of residents.

It also raised questions about the role of private companies in land transactions, arguing that their involvement had fueled concerns over transparency and the actual purpose of the initiative.

“There is no clear system for distinguishing between legalized and non-legalized landholdings, and individuals claiming land ownership are being compelled to deal with private entities or individuals,” the organization said.

SONSA said it would begin registering people affected by the land measures in order to document the individuals and properties involved.

The organization urged Somali civil society leaders, traditional elders and human rights groups to cooperate in resolving land disputes and challenging actions it believes breach the law.

The statement followed a call by the Somali Ulema Council for the federal government to stop any measures that undermine citizens’ property rights, as complaints about land disputes, demolitions and forced evictions continue to grow in parts of Mogadishu.

The council said it had received numerous complaints from residents who claimed to possess legal ownership documents but said their properties had been contested, taken over or subjected to fees without a clear legal foundation.

Residents and government critics have accused officials of mishandling public land and enabling land grabs associated with private business interests. Authorities, however, have defended the demolitions, saying they are intended to recover public land, remove obstructions from roads and advance urban redevelopment projects.