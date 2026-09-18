Hawadle Leaders Call to Halt Hirshabelle Election Process in Hiiraan

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The demand followed a series of meetings in Beledweyne focused on the region’s political situation and the formation of Hirshabelle’s third administration.

Beledweyne (AX) — Hawadle leaders have demanded an immediate halt to electoral and political activities in Hiiraan, warning that any process carried out without community consent and agreement…

Beledweyne (AX) — Hawadle leaders have demanded an immediate halt to electoral and political activities in Hiiraan, warning that any process carried out without community consent and agreement…

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Beledweyne (AX) — Hawadle leaders have demanded an immediate halt to electoral and political activities in Hiiraan, warning that any process carried out without community consent and agreement will not be accepted.

The demand followed a series of meetings in Beledweyne focused on the region’s political situation and the formation of Hirshabelle’s third administration.

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The discussions were chaired by Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan Ugaas Khalif, the traditional leader of the Hawadle community.

Former Banadir Regional Administration secretary Hiirey Ahmed Roble read the meetings’ communiqué to journalists.

The statement said the Hawadle community would reject any political process in Hiiraan that proceeds without the participation of local residents.

“The Hawadle community further urged that the formation of the third Hirshabelle administration follow an inclusive process based on justice, representation, and power-sharing arrangements agreed upon by all parties,” the communiqué said.

The communiqué cited longstanding grievances among Hiiraan residents and urged that they be addressed through consultation, dialogue and mutual understanding.

“All elections and processes not based on community consensus and agreement must be halted,” the resolutions said.

The Hawadle community further urged the Hirshabelle administration currently operating in Hiiraan to respect decisions made by community elders and prepare the ground for a new, inclusive administration.

The communiqué held the electoral committee and its chairman, Abdikarim Hassan, responsible for any unrest or violence that could follow an election held without consensus.

According to the Hawadle community, a durable Hirshabelle administration cannot be established by setting aside the grievances and aspirations of Hiiraan’s people.

“Peace, justice, consensus and a social contract should form the foundation for Hiiraan and Hirshabelle,” they added.

The statement was issued as tensions continued to rise ahead of the coming Hirshabelle leadership election.

Hawadle politicians and community leaders have pursued Hirshabelle’s top leadership post, but their expectations were dealt a setback when the Justice and Unity Party chose to renominate incumbent President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlaawe as its candidate.